ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver residents still dealing with last storm’s snow

By Vicente Arenas
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwSfN_0kGr2LdW00

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 crews found people trying to get ready for the snow expected to fall beginning Tuesday.

So many people are still dealing with the snow left from the last storm.

With more snow on the way, Pete Del Rio was still trying to get rid of some that fell last month near his home in Ruby Hill.

What is melted has softened up,” Del Rio said as he used a tool to break up huge clumps of ice.

Snow, he said, hasn’t stuck around like this for years. In Ruby Hill, that’s a big problem for drivers who must navigate inclining and declining streets.

“If they can’t stop, they are going to hit each other,” Ruby Hill resident Gil Ortega said.

In the Cory-Merrill neighborhood, the same is happening.

“It’s not unusual to all of a sudden just crash and burn. If the city ever came around and plowed the side streets, I’d be all in favor of it,” Cory-Merrill neighborhood resident Jeff Eakin said.

Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted

Cars are parked on what look like little icebergs.

“We have clients that have trouble getting in and out [of their cars] cause it’s wedged,” The Posh Salon Stylist Danielle Bird said.

The City of Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said it plans to plow main and side streets with this next snow.

DOTI sent out a tweet showing plows being ready on Monday afternoon. Those plows will be ready to roll Tuesday when anywhere between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall.

The additional snow is expected to make bad areas like frozen sidewalks even worse.

FOX31 saw siblings Michael and Azayana Massey trying to walk on solid ice to stay out of the street near Ruby Hill.

“It felt like I was on a skating rink,” Azayana said.

“It’s scary too, so you don’t slip. I kind of felt like Michael Jackson for a minute,” Michael said. The brother and sister made it through the block without falling.

Back at Del Rio’s house, he’s hoping for more sun to get the job done.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy