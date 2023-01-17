Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Panama City Beach woman charged with murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman shot and killed her sleeping boyfriend shortly after he told her he was moving out, investigators said Friday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at about 1:15 a.m. by 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris. Investigators […]
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
WBBJ
City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
WBBJ
Body of missing woman recovered from apparent crash
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing person case comes to an unfortunate conclusion. According to Tippah News, the vehicle and body of Jolynne Redfearn has been recovered from an apparent crash in northern Mississippi, where the vehicle was discovered in a heavily wooded area near Highway 350. The media outlet...
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
WBBJ
Scams impersonating Sheriff’s Office increase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scams that are circulating locally. Authorities say they have seen an increase in situations involving scammers impersonating the Sheriff’s Office. One scam involves a “spoofed” telephone number that appears to be associated with the...
WBBJ
Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/19/23 – 1/20/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/19/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/20/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Police investigating robbery at north Jackson Dollar General
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery that happened at a north Jackson business. On Wednesday, we received a tip of a large police presence at the Dollar General located on North Highland just after 1 p.m. When our crews arrived, there were several officers with Jackson...
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
WBBJ
Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
WJHG-TV
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspect shot by Chipley Police officers in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday has died, according to Chipley’s Police Chief. Chief Scott Thompson says the suspect is identified as Shawn Joseph Pearce, 44, of Tennessee. Chief Thompson said they got calls of a man...
WBBJ
Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs. The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23. The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday,...
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
WBBJ
Mother of missing man speaks out after disappearance
JACKSON, Tenn. — One family finds that a supposed trip turns into something more, and the family is wanting answers. Jerimiah Sterling, who is also known as “Brett,” was last heard from in August when he made a call to share he was going on a trip with his girlfriend.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 01-19-23
Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the two individuals who not only stole from Walmart, but made their two children help push the carts out behind them. If that wasn’t bad enough, they tried the same thing at Academy Sports. When security told them to stop, they left their merchandise and jumped into a car.
WBBJ
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
WJHG-TV
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said on Thursday afternoon, just east of the intersection of State Road 20 and Cowford Road, a 55-year-old man was driving a pickup...
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
WBBJ
Seminar for first time homebuyers being held this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — A seminar is being held for first time home buyers. Century 21 Action Realty will be holding the seminar this weekend on Saturday, January 21. It will allow guests to learn more about the home buying process, how to get qualified, the closing process and more!
Comments / 0