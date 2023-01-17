Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Seth Rollins. Rollins wrote, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Confirms Xavier Woods is Injured
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) haven’t wrestled as a tag team on WWE TV since defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on December 20. Woods has been dealing with injuries, which is why he has been kept out of the...
PWMania
Ric Flair Now Says He Has No Desire to Wrestle Again, Comments on Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Ric Flair stated that he does not intend to have another match:. “I don’t know why they keep saying I’m...
PWMania
Jade Cargill Reveals Advice Britt Baker Gave Her, Talks About Getting Big Push Immediately In AEW
Jade Cargill recently sat down for an extensive one-on-one interview with Bootleg Kev covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the undefeated TBS Women’s Champion spoke about getting a big push on TV straight out of the gate in All Elite Wrestling despite her lack of experience.
PWMania
Nick Khan on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Future, Saudi Rumors, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return, the departure of former Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, working with Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Khan was asked if he thought the...
PWMania
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
PWMania
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
PWMania
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now
CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
PWMania
Saraya and Toni Storm Turn Heel During This Week’s AEW Dynamite
For weeks, a heel turn had been brewing, and it finally happened this week on AEW Dynamite. Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Willow Nightingale on Wednesday night’s show after Saraya assisted Storm in cheating to win the match. Ruby Soho won the match. Before the match, Saraya and Storm...
PWMania
Wrestling World React to the Death of Jay Briscoe
Tributes are pouring in from all over the wrestling world in response to the tragic news that Jay Briscoe, one-half of the current Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champions, has died at the age of 38. Briscoe died 38 days into his 13th reign as Ring Of Honor World...
PWMania
Clark Connors Believes Karl Fredericks Will Succeed in WWE
Karl Fredericks is reportedly on his way to WWE after breaking into the industry by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. According to PWInsider, Fredericks is now a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company. On The Shining Wizards...
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW/ROH Celebration of Life for Jay Briscoe Taping Results From Fresno, CA
After the AEW Rampage tapings, AEW and ROH taped the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Wednesday night. The event will be broadcast for free on HonorClub and other digital platforms in the near future. Spoilers are below:. * The ring...
PWMania
Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Contract With NJPW
NJPW has signed Hiroshi Tanahashi to a new contract. Tanahashi revealed in a recent blog post that he visited the New Japan offices to sign a new contract with the company. The deal’s terms were not disclosed. Tanahashi made his NJPW debut in 1999, rising through the ranks to...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
PWMania
Hulk Hogan Set For WWE RAW is XXX, Why Ric Flair Won’t Be at the Royal Rumble
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Ric Flair explained why he won’t be attending the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be...
PWMania
What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
PWMania
WATCH: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight In Fresno, CA. (Video)
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from Fresno, CA., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in...
