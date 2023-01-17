ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
PWMania

Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Seth Rollins. Rollins wrote, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)

As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania

Kofi Kingston Confirms Xavier Woods is Injured

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) haven’t wrestled as a tag team on WWE TV since defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on December 20. Woods has been dealing with injuries, which is why he has been kept out of the...
PWMania

WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock

Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
PWMania

Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now

CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
PWMania

Saraya and Toni Storm Turn Heel During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

For weeks, a heel turn had been brewing, and it finally happened this week on AEW Dynamite. Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Willow Nightingale on Wednesday night’s show after Saraya assisted Storm in cheating to win the match. Ruby Soho won the match. Before the match, Saraya and Storm...
PWMania

Wrestling World React to the Death of Jay Briscoe

Tributes are pouring in from all over the wrestling world in response to the tragic news that Jay Briscoe, one-half of the current Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champions, has died at the age of 38. Briscoe died 38 days into his 13th reign as Ring Of Honor World...
PWMania

Clark Connors Believes Karl Fredericks Will Succeed in WWE

Karl Fredericks is reportedly on his way to WWE after breaking into the industry by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. According to PWInsider, Fredericks is now a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company. On The Shining Wizards...
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
PWMania

Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Contract With NJPW

NJPW has signed Hiroshi Tanahashi to a new contract. Tanahashi revealed in a recent blog post that he visited the New Japan offices to sign a new contract with the company. The deal’s terms were not disclosed. Tanahashi made his NJPW debut in 1999, rising through the ranks to...
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
PWMania

What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE

Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
PWMania

WATCH: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight In Fresno, CA. (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from Fresno, CA., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in...
