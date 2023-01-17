ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTRF- 7News

Residents on SNAP (Food Stamps) in Ohio will see less money starting in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

"Shelter in place" lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive …. Parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why Ohio’s Amber Alert in December took four hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An advisory committee recommended tweaks to some state Amber Alert issuance processes Thursday based on identified weaknesses in a high-profile December abduction case. The quarterly Ohio Amber Alert Advisory Committee meeting Thursday morning shed light on the abduction of two 5-month-old Columbus twins in December — and the hours-long process behind […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thepostathens.com

Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits

Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD seeking details on suspicious person

WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 18, reported missing in Hocking County found

UPDATE: The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Leavitt has been found. NEW PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered adult who went missing late last week. Jacob Alan Leavitt, from the New Plymouth area, was last seen at the family’s home Thursday, […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop

Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

