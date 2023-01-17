Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Residents on SNAP (Food Stamps) in Ohio will see less money starting in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
WJAC TV
Parents sue Ohio school district over LGBTQ inclusion efforts and alleged 'indoctrination'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/TND) — A Republican group representing some parents is suing Hilliard City Schools in federal court in the latest clash between the district and parents. Attorney Joshua Brown, counsel for the Ohio Republican Council of Clubs, said in the lawsuit that he is representing parents who believe...
Why Ohio’s Amber Alert in December took four hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An advisory committee recommended tweaks to some state Amber Alert issuance processes Thursday based on identified weaknesses in a high-profile December abduction case. The quarterly Ohio Amber Alert Advisory Committee meeting Thursday morning shed light on the abduction of two 5-month-old Columbus twins in December — and the hours-long process behind […]
thepostathens.com
Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits
Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
wnewsj.com
WPD seeking details on suspicious person
WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
Stimulus 2023: Monthly program to issue $300 payments to recipients for two years
Anyone living in two townships in Ohio may be eligible to participate in a program that would give them $300 every month.
Ohio police say man is wanted for domestic violence and could be armed and is dangerous
Local police out of Zanesville , Ohio are looking for a wanted man. Police say they are looking for Devin L.M. Murgatroyd. They say the last known location for Murgatroyd was 972 Marietta St., Zanesville. Murgatroyd is being charged for 1 count Weapons Under Disablity (F3), 2 counts Aggravated Menacing (M1), 2 counts Domestic Violence […]
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
Man, 18, reported missing in Hocking County found
UPDATE: The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Leavitt has been found. NEW PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered adult who went missing late last week. Jacob Alan Leavitt, from the New Plymouth area, was last seen at the family’s home Thursday, […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop
Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
Comments / 0