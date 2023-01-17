ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What's behind the rise in gas prices?

Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about the rise in gas prices and what drivers can do to alleviate the cost increase.
A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day.
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
Denver weather: Snow clears, but more chances ahead

The recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances for Denver's weather later this week and over the weekend. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Club Q partnering with firm to design memorial

In addition to rebuilding, the firm that Club Q is partnering up with will help design a memorial.
Wayne's Smoke Shack: Colorado's Best BBQ

This is a sponsored segment by Wayne’s Smoke Shack. Wayne’s Smoke Shack was voted best BBQ in Denver by Westword and best BBQ in Colorado by The Thrillist. Owner’s Wayne and Sam Shellnut lost their house and car in the Marshall Wildfire. The restaurant suffered some damage as well and was shut down for a year. They reopened recently and many loyal customers returned!
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case

Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky was awarded $3 million in damages after filing a lawsuit against former child caseworker Robin Niceta on claims of libel and slander.
Denver has struggled to clear streets after big snowstorms for a long time. Here's why.

Denver’s streets were a mess. Cars bumped down icy, rutted roads. Citizens clamored for better plowing. City hall defended itself, saying its workers were doing their best. Yep, this happened after the sloppy snowstorm that hit Denver late last year (and perhaps it will again after this week’s dump). But a review of local newspaper archives shows it also happened in 2019, 2003, 1987, 1982, 1979, 1973, 1946, and almost certainly more years before and in between.
Colorado man to run 7 marathons on 7 continents

Ben Wright will be executing seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. How will he do it? Dan Daru reports.
Durango area gets 30 inches of snow

This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports.
Denver weather: Snow slowing down

The snow is starting to slow down on the Front Range, however, there is more snow in Colorado's future.
Roads still slick morning after storm

Kristen Chapman is out checking the roads conditions following Wednesday's snowstorm.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
Colorado SNAP recipients to see reduction in benefits

Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills.
