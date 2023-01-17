The TCU Horned Frogs have jumped back up to #14 in the AP Poll, the spot it held in the preseason ranking, thanks to a win on Saturday over Kansas State. The Frogs face a challenging mountain ahead this week, with a pair of road games in places TCU has never won in program history, beginning Wednesday night in Morgantown, WV. TCU is winless in ten tries to take down the Mountaineers (10-7; 0-5) when traveling down the country road since the two programs joined the Big 12 conference. While the 2023 versions of these teams are widely separated in the standings, they are very similar in the stat sheet and metrics - even scoring identical 78.1 points per game. Do not let the Mountaineers’ record fool you, this game will be a battle.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO