Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on SaleSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Related
TCU ripped for shocking graphic
The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
frogsowar.com
TCU Football hires Kendal Briles as Offensive Coordinator
TCU Football has filled the Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach role that was vacated when Garrett Riley left for the same role at Clemson. The rumor was leaked last week and made official on Thursday in a press release that was posted on the athletic department website: Sonny Dykes selected Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles. You can read that description of Briles’ resume HERE.
frogsowar.com
TCU K Griffin Kell returning for the 2023 season
TCU senior kicker Griffin Kell revealed on social media Wednesday morning that he’ll be returning for another season with the Horned Frogs. Kell has 47 career appearances over four seasons, finishing 17-for-19 on field goals and 62-for-64 on point-after attempts during the 2022 season. Kell has converted 46 field goals and 141 extra points for his career.
Football World Reacts To TCU's Offensive Coordinator Hire
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs reportedly landed a big fish out of the SEC on Wednesday. Per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, TCU is expected to hire Arkansas' Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator after losing Garrett Riley to Clemson. The football world reacted to TCU's big hire on social ...
frogsowar.com
Game Thread: #14 TCU Basketball at West Virginia
The TCU Horned Frogs have jumped back up to #14 in the AP Poll, the spot it held in the preseason ranking, thanks to a win on Saturday over Kansas State. The Frogs face a challenging mountain ahead this week, with a pair of road games in places TCU has never won in program history, beginning Wednesday night in Morgantown, WV. TCU is winless in ten tries to take down the Mountaineers (10-7; 0-5) when traveling down the country road since the two programs joined the Big 12 conference. While the 2023 versions of these teams are widely separated in the standings, they are very similar in the stat sheet and metrics - even scoring identical 78.1 points per game. Do not let the Mountaineers’ record fool you, this game will be a battle.
TCU Hires New Offensive Coordinator To Replace Garrett Riley
TCU has reportedly found the man to fill the Garrett Riley-sized hole in its coaching staff. The school is set to hire Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to replace Riley. Briles was reportedly extended an offer to join the TCU staff on Saturday, and has been weighing on it since. As of ...
frogsowar.com
Horned Frog Sports Roundup: Jan 18, 2023
With the football season coming to a close, Frogs fans can turn their attention to the other successful sports programs starting their seasons this winter and spring. The Horned Frog Sports Roundup will be taking a weekly look at what is happening in the world of TCU sports that has produced multiple national championships recently from Women’s Rifle and Men’s Tennis.
frogsowar.com
East Carolina DL transfer Rick D’Abreu commits to TCU
East Carolina defensive line transfer Rick D’Abreu announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media Wednesday moring. The 6-foot-2, 258-pounder spent four seasons with the Pirates, recording 72 total tackles along with six sacks and one forced fumble. D’Abreu was limited to only three appearances during the 2022 season at East Carolina.
bestofarkansassports.com
Looks Like Kendal Briles Going to the Well One Too Many Times Led to His Exit
Now that Kendal Briles is signed, sealed and delivered to TCU, it would be easy to write about his time at Arkansas in the past tense, something along the lines of “Now that the Kendal Briles Razorback era has ended…”. Except, as his replacement shows, things sure have...
Dwight Johnson, second-half surge propel Fort Worth Dunbar past Carter-Riverside
Led by junior Dwight Johnson's 26 points, Fort Worth Dunbar rallied and used a strong second-half surge to beat District 9-4A rival Fort Worth Carter-Riverside on Wednesday night
evermanathletics.com
Cancelled = EHS Girls Basketball vs. Trimble Tech: Jan. 27th
All girls basketball games (9th, JV, and Varsity) have been cancelled on Jan. 27th. Trimble Tech does not have enough players to have a 9th, JV, or Varsity team.
fwtx.com
This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth
The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
Typical North Texas winter weather returns for a while
A return to winter, a slight rain chance Saturday, a better rain chance on Tuesday, and temperatures will stay below average until the end of next week. Those are your weather stories across north Texas over the next 7 days.
Dallas Observer
The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!
Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
tourcounsel.com
The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas
The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Comments / 0