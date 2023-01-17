Vehicle strikes pedestrian, closes part of Route 119 in Hempfield
A portion of the southbound lanes of Route 119 was closed to traffic Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Technology Drive, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.
The wreck was reported at about 7:15 p.m. in Hempfield.
A fire official said the male pedestrian was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.
Firefighters set up a landing zone for the helicopter on the highway.
A state police accident reconstruction team also was called to the scene.
