Hempfield Township, PA

Vehicle strikes pedestrian, closes part of Route 119 in Hempfield

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A portion of the southbound lanes of Route 119 was closed to traffic Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Technology Drive, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

The wreck was reported at about 7:15 p.m. in Hempfield.

A fire official said the male pedestrian was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.

Firefighters set up a landing zone for the helicopter on the highway.

A state police accident reconstruction team also was called to the scene.

