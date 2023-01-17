Read full article on original website
WRGB
Washington County town's one-man highway crew creating uncertainty for school district
HARTFORD, N.Y. (WRGB) — One Washington County town is facing a challenging situation. Currently, Hartford’s Highway Department only has one active employee able to clear the roads. It’s already prompted the Hartford Central School District to close one day this week. With a one-man crew clearing the...
WRGB
Man convicted of possessing illegal handgun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The Albany County District Attorney's Office is announcing the conviction of a man on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charge, in the Second Degree. They say this is a Class C Armed Violent Felony. Prosecutors say 51 year old Wantu Ackerman was found guilty by...
WRGB
Trudy the Turkey took a trip to visit the Guilderland Public Library
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — The Guilderland Public Library says they had a unique visitor. A white feathered turkey. According to the library, they named the turkey Trudy and contacted Guilderland Animal Control. Officials took care of the docile domesticated turkey that they believe escaped a farm setting. The owner...
WRGB
Albany man accused of severely neglecting his dog
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have charged a 24-year-old Albany man, accused of animal neglect. Police say back on January 12, officers responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for reports of an injured dog. A six-year-old female pit-bull police say was brought into their facility...
WRGB
RMHC RADIOTHON
Children at the Ronald McDonald House are counting on you! Join us on Friday, January 20 & Saturday, January 21 for the Ronald Mc Donald House Radiothon!. Their goal for this year's event is to fund 1,000 nights of Comfort, Hope and Love for children & families in need. You...
WRGB
3 Juveniles detained in connection to stolen vehicle that crashed in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they have detained three juveniles in connection to a report of a vehicle stolen at gun point in Albany. Police in Schenectady say on Thursday, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center issued a bulletin for a vehicle that was reported stolen at gun point in Albany the day before.
WRGB
New technology aims at increasing safety, transparency for Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A new policing software is hoping to make the streets of Schenectady a little safer. Patrol Finder is a new technology that was officially unveiled at Proctors Theatre on Tuesday. it was created by the Schenectady company "Transfinder." Creators say design of the software will...
WRGB
Snow Emergencies as mixed precipitation moves through area
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — EAST GREENBUSH:. Snow Emergency is declared for the Town of East Greenbush effective from 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 and ending at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023. There will be no parking on public roads in the Town of East...
WRGB
Chinese citizen charged with bringing $100,000 worth of stolen items to Colonie
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany is charging Wu Fang Zhang with transporting stolen property across state lines. They say Zhang is a Chinese citizen who lives in the Town of Colonie. According to the criminal complaint, Zhang took items from home improvement stores in New...
WRGB
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
WRGB
Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
WRGB
Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
WRGB
Investigating post-pandemic growth in charter school interest
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — CBS 6 is taking a look at the changing landscape of public education, as many parents look for more choices. As we've reported, federal and state data shows a drop in public school enrollment since the devastating learning impacts of the pandemic. Many parents have chosen to instead have their kids attend private schools.
WRGB
Endowment expected to provide perpetual support to Writers Institute
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez says history has been made with the largest gift every made to the New York State Writers Institute (NYSWI) at UAlbany in the program's 40 year history. One million dollars has been gifted to the NYSWI by area...
WRGB
Multiple crews on the scene battling large fire in Colonie, one taken to hospital
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. Colonie Police confirm multiple crews are at the BBL Construction location on Kings Road for a major fire. One worker was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for smoke...
WRGB
Police looking to public to help locate missing man with medical issue
CANAJOHAIRE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Canajoharie are looking to the public to help locate a missing man. 41-year-old Kevin White was last seen Sunday morning in Canajoharie. He's described as 6’01” 185lbs with red hair and beard. We're told he has a mental health issue. Anyone...
WRGB
City of Troy dealing with violence already in 2023
The Troy Police Department confirms three shots fired incidents already before the end of the first month of the new year. Police are investigating the incidents in the area of 102nd and 103rd streets. I spoke with one resident today who described to me the state of this distressed area "its sad when I was younger and planning to have kids. I couldn't wait to raise them in my home town now. I don't know what happened, a lot of parents or the city just gave up on these kids" says Alice St.Andrew.
WRGB
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk, including Schodack location
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal safety investigators found that Amazon put workers at three warehouses at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and transport heavy packages at unsafe speeds for long hours. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced citations Wednesday at...
WRGB
Albany man convicted on weapons charge after accused of threatening victim with gun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been convicted on a weapons charge after he was arrested, found in possession of a loaded illegal handgun. 30-year-old Ahquis Tarver was found guilty on January 18th, of criminal possession of a handgun. On Thursday, May 26, 2022 around 6:45 p.m.,...
WRGB
UAlbany graduate program prepares students for jobs in a changing climate
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The need for weather scientists and climate experts is growing just as our climate is evolving. In an effort to save our planet, renewable energy projects are popping up. One new University at Albany program is helping prepare students for the changing climate. Most atmospheric...
