Rensselaer County, NY

Man convicted of possessing illegal handgun

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The Albany County District Attorney's Office is announcing the conviction of a man on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charge, in the Second Degree. They say this is a Class C Armed Violent Felony. Prosecutors say 51 year old Wantu Ackerman was found guilty by...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Trudy the Turkey took a trip to visit the Guilderland Public Library

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — The Guilderland Public Library says they had a unique visitor. A white feathered turkey. According to the library, they named the turkey Trudy and contacted Guilderland Animal Control. Officials took care of the docile domesticated turkey that they believe escaped a farm setting. The owner...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Albany man accused of severely neglecting his dog

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have charged a 24-year-old Albany man, accused of animal neglect. Police say back on January 12, officers responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for reports of an injured dog. A six-year-old female pit-bull police say was brought into their facility...
ALBANY, NY
RMHC RADIOTHON

Children at the Ronald McDonald House are counting on you! Join us on Friday, January 20 & Saturday, January 21 for the Ronald Mc Donald House Radiothon!. Their goal for this year's event is to fund 1,000 nights of Comfort, Hope and Love for children & families in need. You...
ALBANY, NY
New technology aims at increasing safety, transparency for Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A new policing software is hoping to make the streets of Schenectady a little safer. Patrol Finder is a new technology that was officially unveiled at Proctors Theatre on Tuesday. it was created by the Schenectady company "Transfinder." Creators say design of the software will...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Snow Emergencies as mixed precipitation moves through area

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — EAST GREENBUSH:. Snow Emergency is declared for the Town of East Greenbush effective from 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 and ending at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023. There will be no parking on public roads in the Town of East...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
ALBANY, NY
Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
NISKAYUNA, NY
Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Investigating post-pandemic growth in charter school interest

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — CBS 6 is taking a look at the changing landscape of public education, as many parents look for more choices. As we've reported, federal and state data shows a drop in public school enrollment since the devastating learning impacts of the pandemic. Many parents have chosen to instead have their kids attend private schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Endowment expected to provide perpetual support to Writers Institute

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez says history has been made with the largest gift every made to the New York State Writers Institute (NYSWI) at UAlbany in the program's 40 year history. One million dollars has been gifted to the NYSWI by area...
ALBANY, NY
City of Troy dealing with violence already in 2023

The Troy Police Department confirms three shots fired incidents already before the end of the first month of the new year. Police are investigating the incidents in the area of 102nd and 103rd streets. I spoke with one resident today who described to me the state of this distressed area "its sad when I was younger and planning to have kids. I couldn't wait to raise them in my home town now. I don't know what happened, a lot of parents or the city just gave up on these kids" says Alice St.Andrew.
TROY, NY
UAlbany graduate program prepares students for jobs in a changing climate

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The need for weather scientists and climate experts is growing just as our climate is evolving. In an effort to save our planet, renewable energy projects are popping up. One new University at Albany program is helping prepare students for the changing climate. Most atmospheric...
ALBANY, NY

