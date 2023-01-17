The Troy Police Department confirms three shots fired incidents already before the end of the first month of the new year. Police are investigating the incidents in the area of 102nd and 103rd streets. I spoke with one resident today who described to me the state of this distressed area "its sad when I was younger and planning to have kids. I couldn't wait to raise them in my home town now. I don't know what happened, a lot of parents or the city just gave up on these kids" says Alice St.Andrew.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO