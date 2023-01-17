Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
Maine girl, 6, gets special license to own a unicorn
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - A five-year-old girl from Lamoine with a vivid imagination is getting involved in local government in a unique way. Brielle Hamor has been granted an official license from the town to own a unicorn - if she can find one. She got the idea after seeing...
Egg shortage bringing a twist on Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In for Pine Tree Camp
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ongoing egg shortage is causing Pine Tree Society to put a new twist on an annual event. Each year celebrity riders stuff their suits with eggs and get on snow sleds to raise money for Pine Tree Camp in Rome as part of the annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In.
Bangor kids go sledding on snow day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
Winter has arrived and it’s important to remember to take it easy when shoveling
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Death, taxes, and shoveling snow in January in Maine. Some things can’t be avoided. Snow overnight carried into Friday afternoon for a lot of the state. In Bangor, Jeanne Paradis was out clearing her driveway earlier Friday. She told TV5 when it comes to shoveling...
Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a celebration in Ellsworth this weekend, and you’re invited!. Fogtown Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth birthday this Saturday. In addition to all types of beverages, they’ll have fire pits, hot wood-fired pizza, and live music. The brewery is celebrating their success...
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
Bangor Humane Society in need of blankets
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is asking for help with a specific need for their animals, especially their dogs. They say it’s the time of year that the cold cement floors of a kennel can be pretty uncomfortable without a soft blanket. Donations of clean, new...
Hermon Town Council allocates $6,000 for school library survey
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon town council will spend nearly $6,000 to ask registered voters their thoughts on content standards regarding school library content. The council voted 4-3 to move forward with the survey after extensive deliberation. This comes one week after parents concerned about sexual content in more than...
Restaurants adapt to keep up with rising egg prices
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Egg prices have climbed significantly in recent weeks, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Experts say bird flu is the main culprit, but inflation plays a factor, too. Laurie Wilbur has owned and operated Coffee Break Café in Hampden since...
Accumulating Snow For Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has now started to move into western & southern Maine and will spread north and east into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows for the rest of the night will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The heaviest snow will occur during the first half of Friday and will result in messy and snow-covered roads just in time for the morning commute.
Bangor students win national NASA STEM competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Back in October, seventh grade science teacher Margaret Pietrak learned about NASA’s 2023 TechRise Student Challenge. There was just one problem. “I found out they were only four days until the submission date,” Pietrak said. Despite the tight turnaround time, a group of six...
Snow Tapers Off This Afternoon, Sunshine Returns Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Light snow will taper to snow showers this afternoon as low pressure moves away from the area. Any additional accumulation will be an inch or less. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Any lingering snow showers will move out this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows will be colder with temperatures dropping to the teens to near 20°.
UMaine celebrates workforce achievements with state legislature
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - More than 80 Maine legislators took the bus to school Wednesday for a hands-on look at some of the newest innovations at the University of Maine. The biennial bus tour across Eastern Maine began with a focus on UMaine’s workforce development, including the all-new Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center.
Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s Basketball team is moving into a pivotal part of their season with one of their key leaders back. Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time. Coming back from an injury is...
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
Man accused of stabbing in Winslow now in custody
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
Holden Police Department makes arrests of prohibited buyers attempting to purchase firearms
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department says they’ve seen an uptick in the number of arrests of prohibited people attempting to buy guns. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says they’ve arrested four people since October which is unusual for them. Greeley says he feels this is...
Mercier hits 1,000 career points mark as Ellsworth beats Foxcroft
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth junior Chance Mercier’s turn around jumper in the lane with 1:17 to go in the first quarter gave him 1,000 points for his career. Mercier finished the game with 24 points to lead the way, as Ellsworth stayed unbeaten on the season with a 72-62 win over Foxcroft Academy.
Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For the high school athlete, there are certain moments that serve as benchmarks throughout a career; like winning a state championship or breaking a school record. Brianna Townsend had a benchmark moment in her field hockey career Thursday, simply by signing her name. After a verbal...
