Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Record number of handguns found in Montana airport carry-ons
Montana breaks a record nationally and statewide for firearm discoveries in airport carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. In 2022, the greatest number of firearms were found at Billings Logan International airport with TSA officers finding a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. Every one was discovered in routine X-ray screenings.
Chick-Fil-A Day 2: Drive-thru steady, customers pleased
The drive-thru wait time at the new Chick-Fil-A in Billings is about 15 minutes Friday afternoon. That time is less than opening day and customers are already coming back for more!. The BPD is continuing to keep everyone safe and direct traffic. There is a constant stream of customers in...
UPDATE: Chick-Fil-A traffic being directed by Police and City; Thousands turn out for opening
The BPD and City of Billings are directing traffic in and around the new Chick-Fil-A in Billings Thursday. It takes a police escort to get a parking spot at the new restaurant. And, be prepared to wait if you chose the drive-thru, traffic is wrapped around the outside of the building with tens of dozens in line.
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
SWAT, US Marshals And More Make High Risk Arrests in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department on Twitter:. Earlier today, around the area of Southgrove Place inside Golden Meadows, a large police presence had formed and police asked residents to stay clear of the area. At 3:11 PM today, BPD tweeted out they had undergone a joint operation...
Man killed on Crow Reservation, suspect in tribal custody
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation. Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore. Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day. Lodge...
Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic
UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Overland Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - There was a structure fire on Overland Avenue Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Fire Department said the fire damaged the laundry room, and water damaged the lower east wing of the building due to the building's water sprinkler turning on. BFD...
Suspects arrested on out of state warrants following standoff in Billings Wednesday
Billings police shared more information on what they initially reported as an active situation Wednesday. A high risk arrest was made in a joint operation between U.S. Marshall's, the Billings Police Department SWAT and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. According to the Billings Police Department, a brief standoff occurred, and...
Construction workers in Billings report stolen heavy equipment
Billings based Castlerock Excavating had their skid-steer stolen out of the Annafeld subdivision early Tuesday morning in a surprising crime that will put a hitch in the company's daily operations.
Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft
Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
Suspect arrested in Billings South Side abduction
On Jan. 13, surveillance captured a man forcing another man into a Mitsubishi Eclipse on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.
Billings PD Needs Your Help Finding Suspect In Casino Robbery
Back in early December, The Treasure Cove Casino was the site of a shooting, wounding an employee and a customer. At the time, no suspect was in custody. Now, Billings Police are asking for the help of the public at large to find this suspect. The robbery took place at...
Chick-fil-A officially opens its first location in Billings Thursday, and we're here to show you how to navigate what's expected to be a very busy launch.
Have you seen this man? Laurel Police need your help
The Laurel PD is asking for your assistance in identifying this man. If you recognize him or the white minivan with a roof basket please call the LPD at 406-628-8737. Detectives need your help and reference case 0045.
Billings man arrested in alleged kidnapping: Charged with multiple counts
The suspect in this case has been located and arrested. 21-year-old Billings local, Angelo Zamora, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief which is a felony, eluding, obstructing, and resisting arrest, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. Police responded to a report of...
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
Charging documents released for man involved in Sunday night crime-spree in Billings
Charing documents have been shared for Thomas John Slevira Jr., who is facing charges for a Sunday night crime-spree in Billings. Documents say a 9-1-1 call came in at 6:09 pm, reporting a shooting at a home on Burlington Ave. The caller reported an unknown man kicked in the back...
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday
Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
