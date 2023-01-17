ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

Record number of handguns found in Montana airport carry-ons

Montana breaks a record nationally and statewide for firearm discoveries in airport carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. In 2022, the greatest number of firearms were found at Billings Logan International airport with TSA officers finding a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. Every one was discovered in routine X-ray screenings.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Chick-Fil-A Day 2: Drive-thru steady, customers pleased

The drive-thru wait time at the new Chick-Fil-A in Billings is about 15 minutes Friday afternoon. That time is less than opening day and customers are already coming back for more!. The BPD is continuing to keep everyone safe and direct traffic. There is a constant stream of customers in...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass

HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
HARLOWTON, MT
KULR8

Man killed on Crow Reservation, suspect in tribal custody

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation. Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore. Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day. Lodge...
LODGE GRASS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic

UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Firefighters respond to structure fire on Overland Ave.

BILLINGS, Mont. - There was a structure fire on Overland Avenue Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Fire Department said the fire damaged the laundry room, and water damaged the lower east wing of the building due to the building's water sprinkler turning on. BFD...
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft

Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Have you seen this man? Laurel Police need your help

The Laurel PD is asking for your assistance in identifying this man. If you recognize him or the white minivan with a roof basket please call the LPD at 406-628-8737. Detectives need your help and reference case 0045.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings man arrested in alleged kidnapping: Charged with multiple counts

The suspect in this case has been located and arrested. 21-year-old Billings local, Angelo Zamora, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief which is a felony, eluding, obstructing, and resisting arrest, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. Police responded to a report of...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday

Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy