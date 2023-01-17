Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Zelle Has Issues, Points Finger at Bank of America
Zelle, a payments and transfers service that was created by multiple big banks, has been having some issues today, according to multiple posts on Twitter. While Zelle has not issued a press statement reassuring users it is on top of things, it appears that Zelle was quick to blame Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
crowdfundinsider.com
MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox
Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million
October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures
The financial services sector has evolved considerably during the past decade, with many new Fintech startups and banking challengers raising substantial funding to fundamentally improve how consumers perform transactions. Individuals and business organizations across the globe have been moving their activities online, a digital transformation trend that has accelerated following the COVID-19 outbreak. As we look back at the key developments in Fintech during 2022, it becomes clear that consumers and businesses are still looking for flexible payment options, including BNPL, contactless transactions, and more affordable cross-border transfers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Halts Japan Operations, Citing Difficult Market Conditions
Digital asset firm Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) reveals that the harsh market conditions have led to the company makin the difficult decision “to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of ther business in the country.”. However, Coinbase is committed “to making this transition as smooth as possible...
crowdfundinsider.com
Biz2Credit Analyzes Inflation’s Impact on Small Businesses
Biz2Credit, an online funding provider to small businesses, announced the findings of its Small Business Inflation Study that “analyzed the revenues and expenditures of more than 140,000 U.S. small businesses from January 2019 to October 2022.”. The Biz2Credit Small Business Inflation Study identified three distinct phases:. The pre-pandemic phase...
crowdfundinsider.com
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Supports Businesses with $78B in Working Capital in 2022
C2FO, which claims to be the world’s on-demand working capital platform, claims it finished 2022 strong “in the face of shifting global financial conditions.”. The company’s focus on “providing fast, flexible and equitable access to cash flow became an even more significant asset to businesses in 2022, particularly for small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses, which typically have more challenges accessing capital.”
crowdfundinsider.com
HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund
HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitpanda, N26 Introduce Digital Asset Trading in Germany, Expand Across Europe
Bitpanda announced that the successful Austrian-only phase of their partnership with N26, one of the largest digital banks in Continental Europe, has been expanded. N26 customers from Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland will now “be able to invest in a wide range of over 200 crypto assets from as little as €1, directly from their N26 app.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Workplace Equity Analytics Platform Syndio Teams Up with Broadridge Financial Solutions
Syndio, which claims to be the world’s leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced a new partnership with global Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). The company is “employing Syndio’s technology to better enable the critical steps of measuring and deepening their commitment to pay equity.” This announcement “comes on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy
Nottingham Building Society has announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will “develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.”
crowdfundinsider.com
The Future of Payments Lies in Emerging Markets and Interoperability
Emerging markets have contributed almost two-thirds of global GDP growth over the past 15 years. So, it’s not surprising that businesses in established markets like the U.S. and U.K. are looking to expand their operations in these up-and-coming regions — whether it means working with local vendors, hiring remote employees located in the region, or selling to regional consumers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Lending Being Investigated by the Federal Reserve: Report
The US Federal Reserve is said to be investigating Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and their consumer operations – specifically consumer lending, according to a report. The news follows a difficult earnings report by Goldman that is being described as its worse earnings miss in a decade. Goldman’s results whiffed analyst expectations dramatically, causing shares to tank.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Hong Kong’s WeLab Bank Launches Tesla Exclusive Loan with 0% APR
WeLab Bank, which claims to be the most innovative bank in Hong Kong, launched the Exclusive Limited-time Offer: Tesla-dedicated Loan with 0% APR “for selected Tesla owners and staff from selected organizations across Hong Kong.”. Eligible customers will also “enjoy bonus offer including free supercharging1, 1.5% p.a. savings interest...
crowdfundinsider.com
LatAm Fintech Dock Launches Platform for Integrated Banking, Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that “allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers.”. The innovative platform is “the first of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Founder of Faace Says More Women Turning to Crowdfunding, Raises Equity Capital on Seedrs
Faace founder Jasmine Wicks-Stephens says more female entrepreneurs are turning to securities crowdfunding. Citing research by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Wicks-Stephens notes that female entrepreneurs secured just 1% of venture capital last year – even though female founders tend to perform well, failing less often than male-founded firms. In light of this fact, Wicks-Stephens is raising growth capital online with a funding round listed on Seedrs for her skincare brand.
crowdfundinsider.com
Allfunds Appoints Tom Wooders as UK Country Head
Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG), the B2B WealthTech platform for the funds industry, announces the appointment of Tom Wooders as UK Country Head. Tom will lead the UK business as it “continues to grow in size and prominence, as a key market in the European funds industry.” Tom will “report directly to Gianluca Renzini, Chief Commercial Officer.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC
Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Returns to Blog to Declare FTX US was and is solvent
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX who is now under indictment for allegations of fraud, has returned to his substack, declaring that FTX US was and is solvent. Bankman-Fried previously provided an FTX “post-mortem” following his release on bail. He disputes a statement by Sullivan...
Comments / 0