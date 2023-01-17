Wisconsin- Communities across the state are teaming up for Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership hosts the events that aim to educate residents about chloride pollution. So much salt is used throughout the winter that waterways are becoming less and less fresh. Experts say one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of fresh water. In Superior, the Environmental Service Division is providing smart salting educational games at the Lake Superior Ice Festival.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO