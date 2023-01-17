ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

2 Animals Killed, Couple In Critical Condition After Crash Near Sand Springs

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Vwx3_0kGqylrQ00

A husband and wife are at a hospital in critical condition after a trailer carrying livestock crashed into their car.

State troopers said the trailer was carrying a camel and a dog that both died.

Michael Roberts owned the animals and said he had just left a store in Sand Springs around 7 Sunday night when his trailer came unhitched on Highway 412.

Tazah the camel and his best friend Mike-Mike, a dog, were in the trailer involved in the crash.

"I wanted to ride him in the Martin Luther King Parade. And he didn't make it,” said Roberts.

OHP said Roberts was driving east with his dad on Highway 412 when his truck's trailer detached, crossed the highway, and hit another vehicle head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle has severe stomach and arm injuries, and his wife has severe stomach and head injuries.

Lieutenant Mark Southall said there are state laws in place to help prevent tragedies like this.

"It's got to be built for the type of hitch that you're pulling. The trailer and the hitch got to match. It's got to have chains and all those things have to ultimately prevent that trailer from becoming detached from the vehicle. So somewhere along the line there was a failure in this particular situation,” said Lt. Mark Southall, OHP.

"I actually lost two big pieces of my heart in one day. It hurts,” said Roberts.

Roberts said eight-year-old Tazah was kind of famous and had a big following.

"We had a long journey to go. We go to different neighborhoods where they are less fortunate and bring smiles to all the kids,” Roberts said.

Lieutenant Southall said it's a tragic situation for everyone involved.

Southall and Roberts said their prayers go out to the husband and wife who are in critical condition.

"Very, very, very sorry. Very sorry this happened,” said Roberts.

Troopers are still trying to figure out how the trailer got separated from the truck.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Creek Turnpike back open after crash involving school bus

TULSA, Okla. — The Creek Turnpike is back open after a crash involving a school bus. The turnpike was closed for a brief time near the Garnett Exit around 8 a.m. while crews cleared the crash site. Reports of injuries were not immediately known. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa

Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified

A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Train Derails In Tulsa; Crews Work To Repair The Damage

A train derailed in west Tulsa on Friday. Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the incident just east of 21st and Union. "At approximately 1:35 a.m., a BNSF locomotive and seven cars derailed within our Tulsa railyard. No injuries and cause is currently under investigation," a BNSF spokesperson said.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Afton man charged in federal court; accused of killing his infant son

TULSA, Okla. — A Delaware County man is facing federal charges in connection to the death of his three-month-old baby who authorities say was shaken to death. Samson Frye, Jr., 23, of rural Afton, is charged in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa with felony murder and child neglect in Indian Country in the death of his child.
AFTON, OK
news9.com

OHP: 49-Year-Old Killed In Osage County Crash

A 49-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:51 p.m. on State Highway 20 near County Road 5455. A vehicle driven by George Schulz, 49, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police: Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

The suspect, Mr. Wilson, has been taken into custody in Tulsa. We thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance in bringing a timely solution to this issue. KWON reached out to Captain Andrew Ward for an update. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a subject wanted...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy