2 Animals Killed, Couple In Critical Condition After Crash Near Sand Springs

A husband and wife are at a hospital in critical condition after a trailer carrying livestock crashed into their car.

State troopers said the trailer was carrying a camel and a dog that both died.

Michael Roberts owned the animals and said he had just left a store in Sand Springs around 7 Sunday night when his trailer came unhitched on Highway 412.

Tazah the camel and his best friend Mike-Mike, a dog, were in the trailer involved in the crash.

"I wanted to ride him in the Martin Luther King Parade. And he didn't make it,” said Roberts.

OHP said Roberts was driving east with his dad on Highway 412 when his truck's trailer detached, crossed the highway, and hit another vehicle head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle has severe stomach and arm injuries, and his wife has severe stomach and head injuries.

Lieutenant Mark Southall said there are state laws in place to help prevent tragedies like this.

"It's got to be built for the type of hitch that you're pulling. The trailer and the hitch got to match. It's got to have chains and all those things have to ultimately prevent that trailer from becoming detached from the vehicle. So somewhere along the line there was a failure in this particular situation,” said Lt. Mark Southall, OHP.

"I actually lost two big pieces of my heart in one day. It hurts,” said Roberts.

Roberts said eight-year-old Tazah was kind of famous and had a big following.

"We had a long journey to go. We go to different neighborhoods where they are less fortunate and bring smiles to all the kids,” Roberts said.

Lieutenant Southall said it's a tragic situation for everyone involved.

Southall and Roberts said their prayers go out to the husband and wife who are in critical condition.

"Very, very, very sorry. Very sorry this happened,” said Roberts.

Troopers are still trying to figure out how the trailer got separated from the truck.