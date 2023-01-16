Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
thenewsprogress.com
New MacCallum More exhibit takes a look at Chase City’s founding years
To celebrate Chase City’s 150th anniversary, MacCallum More Museum and Gardens (MMMG) has put together a well researched and interesting new exhibit called Chase City: The First 100 years - A Retrospective. This exhibit showcases noteworthy events and people whose roots lie in Chase City from 1873-1973. The exhibit...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) UPDATE: Caiden Brown and Keira Millner have been found safe, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing. Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15, and Keira Millner, 14. Keira was...
Changes made at animal shelter after investigation raised serious concerns
The changes followed the release of a state report that indicated conditions at the shelter were so dire, those who worked there could face criminal charges.
southhillenterprise.com
Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood
Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
wbtw.com
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
WBTM
Update: Ford Motor Company Says They Hadn’t Made a Decision on Plant in Pittsylvania County
Update: According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a spokesperson for the Ford Motor Company had not made a site selection for a battery plant. The statement came after a story from the paper on Thursday morning that said the company had already chosen the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill before Governor Youngkin nixed the plant over concerns of Chinese influence.
thenewsprogress.com
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
WSLS
22-year-old man dead after Halifax County crash
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 22-year-old man dead in Halifax County Monday. Authorities said the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Philpott Road, just west of Calvary Road. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right eastbound lane of Philpott Road...
thenewsprogress.com
Phoenix Come Up Short Against Heritage
The Mecklenburg County High School boys’ varsity basketball team played their hearts out but came up short at home last Wednesday night, falling 57-47 to visiting Heritage HS out of Lynchburg. “The kids played hard and competed but we lost it inside on the glass,” said Mecklenburg coach Danny...
thenewsprogress.com
Lady Phoenix Drop a Pair
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a pair of Piedmont…
thenewsprogress.com
Lady Phoenix Earn Two Victories; Top Tunstall for First Win in Program History
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team jumped out to a commanding lead early and cruised to a 47-6 victory over Tunstall HS last Tuesday night for their first win in program history. The Lady Phoenix kept the momentum going and earned their second win of the...
