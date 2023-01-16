ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, VA

cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

New MacCallum More exhibit takes a look at Chase City’s founding years

To celebrate Chase City’s 150th anniversary, MacCallum More Museum and Gardens (MMMG) has put together a well researched and interesting new exhibit called Chase City: The First 100 years - A Retrospective. This exhibit showcases noteworthy events and people whose roots lie in Chase City from 1873-1973. The exhibit...
CHASE CITY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Campbell County teens found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) UPDATE: Caiden Brown and Keira Millner have been found safe, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing. Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15, and Keira Millner, 14. Keira was...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood

Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
wbtw.com

Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
GRUNDY, VA
WBTM

Update: Ford Motor Company Says They Hadn’t Made a Decision on Plant in Pittsylvania County

Update: According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a spokesperson for the Ford Motor Company had not made a site selection for a battery plant. The statement came after a story from the paper on Thursday morning that said the company had already chosen the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill before Governor Youngkin nixed the plant over concerns of Chinese influence.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

22-year-old man dead after Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 22-year-old man dead in Halifax County Monday. Authorities said the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Philpott Road, just west of Calvary Road. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right eastbound lane of Philpott Road...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Phoenix Come Up Short Against Heritage

The Mecklenburg County High School boys’ varsity basketball team played their hearts out but came up short at home last Wednesday night, falling 57-47 to visiting Heritage HS out of Lynchburg. “The kids played hard and competed but we lost it inside on the glass,” said Mecklenburg coach Danny...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WFXR

22-year-old dies after two-vehicle crash in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One man is dead after a car crash in Halifax County on Route 58 on Monday morning, according to officials. Virginia State Police say that the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was stopped in the right eastbound lane because of a tree that […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

