Cleanup efforts help to restore and open muddy Santa Barbara streets

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It's been a full turn around for some of the harder hit areas from last week's vicious storms in Santa Barbara.



An all out effort by the Santa Barbara City Public Works department and contracted crews has made a sweeping difference in areas on the lower eastside of the city and lower part of downtown.



That's where clogged drains and overflowing creek crossings sent thousands of gallons of muddy water into the streets, through yards and in some cases into structures.



Many personal belongings were destroyed.

Piles of damaged items have been left on the street for hauling. That's included furniture, bedding, toys and items stored in garages.

The crews also moved dirt out of the drain entrances, so future rain will not be obstructed.



Some of the areas where there have been big clean up efforts from creek spills include De la Vina near Haley and Gutierrez, Bath street, Gutierrez near Highway 101, Pitos street and Hutash street.

The streets were undriveable last week in many locations , and are open now.

