Twin Falls, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash

BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Heavy snow causes power outage in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT lost power Thursday afternoon along with 100 other customers, after a powerline fell due to the heavy and wet snow. At around 2:20 p.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to Evergreen Drive, just off Blue Lakes Boulevard. A transformer blew, causing power...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind

Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
SUN VALLEY, ID
KIVI-TV

Fish and game to eradicate illegal goldfish from southern Idaho pond

ALMO, Idaho — A fishing pond in Castle Rock state park will close to the public after finding illegally introduced goldfish. The Department of Fish and Game will close public access January 20. The pond is anticipated to reopen in May 2023. During that time, Fish and Game will treat the pond with Rotenone.
ALMO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Burley officials deny allegations of religious favoritism in sewer deal related to LDS temple

BURLEY — The city is disputing allegations made by one of its former mayors that officials violated the Idaho Constitution and dealt favorably with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of their religious faith and spiritual affiliations. The accusations, leveled by former Burley Mayor Jon Anderson, were detailed in a Dec. 15 letter from his attorney, Don Chisholm, to the city. The letter contended the city violated...
BURLEY, ID
KIVI-TV

What you need to know about Thursday morning's snowy commute in the Treasure Valley

Snow will fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute for most of the Snake River Valley including Boise and Twin Falls. A pacific storm that has pushed onshore in Washington and Oregon will bring snow to southern Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect a couple of inches of snow by the morning commute in Ada and Canyon Counties. Snow totals by mid-morning should range from 1"-3" with some areas possibly seeing up to 4".
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID
KIVI-TV

40 year-old-woman still missing in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Authorities in Twin Falls are still asking for assistance in locating missing person Angela Dawn Gwin. Gwin, 40, was last seen on Monday, January 9 in Twin Falls, ID. If you have any information about Gwin or her disappearance, please contact Corporal Mickelson at 208-735-7315.
TWIN FALLS, ID

