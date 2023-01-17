Read full article on original website
Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash
BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
kmvt
Heavy snow causes power outage in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT lost power Thursday afternoon along with 100 other customers, after a powerline fell due to the heavy and wet snow. At around 2:20 p.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to Evergreen Drive, just off Blue Lakes Boulevard. A transformer blew, causing power...
KIVI-TV
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
KIVI-TV
Fish and game to eradicate illegal goldfish from southern Idaho pond
ALMO, Idaho — A fishing pond in Castle Rock state park will close to the public after finding illegally introduced goldfish. The Department of Fish and Game will close public access January 20. The pond is anticipated to reopen in May 2023. During that time, Fish and Game will treat the pond with Rotenone.
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
Burley officials deny allegations of religious favoritism in sewer deal related to LDS temple
BURLEY — The city is disputing allegations made by one of its former mayors that officials violated the Idaho Constitution and dealt favorably with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of their religious faith and spiritual affiliations. The accusations, leveled by former Burley Mayor Jon Anderson, were detailed in a Dec. 15 letter from his attorney, Don Chisholm, to the city. The letter contended the city violated...
Missing Idaho Woman Causes More Concern With Each Passing Day
Yesterday, the Twin Falls Police Department posted a picture of a missing woman. Her name is Angela Dawn Gwin. Angela is a 40-year-old female who was last seen on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at (208) 735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Michelson at (208) 735-7315.
KIVI-TV
What you need to know about Thursday morning's snowy commute in the Treasure Valley
Snow will fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute for most of the Snake River Valley including Boise and Twin Falls. A pacific storm that has pushed onshore in Washington and Oregon will bring snow to southern Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect a couple of inches of snow by the morning commute in Ada and Canyon Counties. Snow totals by mid-morning should range from 1"-3" with some areas possibly seeing up to 4".
Idaho man shares his experience on the front lines in Ukraine: 'To see that the destruction and the carnage firsthand, it's heartbreaking'
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls man is back in Idaho, after he was on the front lines in Ukraine. “This is really a David versus Goliath type thing, and the sad thing is David is running out of rocks, said Jerry Jaques, who spent three weeks in Ukraine.
kmvt
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is notifying residents because some might be seeing an unexpected charge on their utility account. The city spokesman says the January utility statement for roughly 2,000 customers did not include a sanitation charge, due to a billing error. The...
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
KIVI-TV
40 year-old-woman still missing in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Authorities in Twin Falls are still asking for assistance in locating missing person Angela Dawn Gwin. Gwin, 40, was last seen on Monday, January 9 in Twin Falls, ID. If you have any information about Gwin or her disappearance, please contact Corporal Mickelson at 208-735-7315.
