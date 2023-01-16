CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area this evening bringing a slight chance of rain followed by cooler weather as we head toward the weekend. Ahead of the front today, expect a warm and breezy day with highs nearing record levels for this time of the year. The record high is 78° dating back to 1950. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s inland with 60s at the beaches. Isolated showers will pass through this evening followed by a clearing sky overnight. A beautiful Friday is on the way with high temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Friday night and Saturday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will only reach the upper 50s under a mainly cloudy sky Saturday. An area of low pressure will approach our area on Sunday bringing a good chance of rain, which may last for most of the day. The heaviest rain is likely to fall Sunday morning with many spots receiving over 1″ by Monday morning.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO