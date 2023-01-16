Read full article on original website
Bradley Adams named Georgetown head football coach & athletic director
Georgetown, SC (WBTW) – Bradley Adams is returning to Georgetown County School District as Georgetown High’s Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. He previously spent six years at Georgetown High, leading the team to over 40 wins from 2010 to 2016. Adams will replace Jimmy Noonan who resigned in November. Noonan has served as the […]
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top high school football coaches in the Lowcountry is out of a job. After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad has resigned as the head coach at Fort Dorchester. No reason was given for the resignation which was confirmed by Dorchester District 2 on Wednesday...
Recovery Room ranked world’s top PBR seller for ninth straight year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Recovery Room bar in Downtown Charleston can remain atop its cardboard throne, once again achieving the distinction of selling the most Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) beer in the world. The dive bar announced on its Facebook page that for the ninth straight year, it has sold more PBR than any […]
Brown fired at Berkeley after 20 seasons as head coach
Legendary Berkeley High School football coach Jerry Brown was abruptly let go Tuesday, after 20 total seasons in Moncks Corner. He spoke with News 2 Sports about his dismissal.
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dr. Jerry Brown, who led Berkeley High to 3 state championships in his first run with the school, said that he had been dismissed as the head football coach on Tuesday. Brown was brought back to Berkeley almost exactly 2 years ago for, what he said,...
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
Longtime director of Jewish Studies at College of Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime director of Jewish studies at the College of Charleston has died, the college announced Monday. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim said Martin (Marty) Perlmutter died Sunday. He was the leader of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston – which he helped create – until his retirement from […]
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home. First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry could see between one and three inches of rain Sunday, according to the latest forecasts. Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said most of the area will see rainfall totals of between one and two inches by Sunday night, but the forecast calls for isolated areas of northern Colleton and Dorchester Counties to record up to three inches of rain by Sunday night.
Chef Mitchell presents dinner with a side of history
Farm-to-table dining is now quite common, but chef Kevin Mitchell wants to bring history to the table with his Chef Scholar supper club. The suppers honor Black chefs who helped build the foundation of what we know as Lowcountry cooking: Nat Fuller, Edna Lewis, Eliza Seymour Lee, George E. Johnston.
Doug Dodson beats Mingledorff and Patterson, wins gift card to New York Butcher Shoppe
Enter by 5 p.m. on Friday at surveymonkey.com/r/X5YP96H. Doug Dodson pulled off the win with a score of 9-3, beating Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson with Mingledorff and Patterson Attorneys at Law’s score of 6-6. Plus Dodson won the tiebreaker. Dodson is a retiree from Santee Cooper water and...
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial next week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food
Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
Windy & Warm Evening With Spotty Showers!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area this evening bringing a slight chance of rain followed by cooler weather as we head toward the weekend. Ahead of the front today, expect a warm and breezy day with highs nearing record levels for this time of the year. The record high is 78° dating back to 1950. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s inland with 60s at the beaches. Isolated showers will pass through this evening followed by a clearing sky overnight. A beautiful Friday is on the way with high temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Friday night and Saturday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will only reach the upper 50s under a mainly cloudy sky Saturday. An area of low pressure will approach our area on Sunday bringing a good chance of rain, which may last for most of the day. The heaviest rain is likely to fall Sunday morning with many spots receiving over 1″ by Monday morning.
Crash closes exit on I-526 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 in Mount Pleasant is backing up traffic during the Wednesday morning commute. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Exit 29 (Georgetown) from I-526 eastbound is closed because of a collision. Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
Funeral plans announced for longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Friends and family will gather Friday for the funeral of Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known political figure in South Carolina. Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, died Monday at 95.
Staying at Wild Dunes Resort
Wild Dunes Resort is located 18 miles outside downtown Charleston along the South Carolina coast on Isle of Palms. Like Kiawah Island Golf Resort, it’s accessible via Charleston International Airport and is an easy drive. Set on 1,600 acres, the resort was first developed in 1972 and has gone...
