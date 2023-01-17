ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

SBC Brewing at upcoming Shapiro Inauguration

By Julia Priest
 4 days ago

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On January 17, Pennsylvania will have a new governor after Josh Shapiro takes the oath of office.

A local brewery will be one of more than 60 Pennsylvania small businesses selected as vendors for Shapiro’s Inaugural Celebration in Harrisburg.

SBC Brewing Company in Jenkins Township will be sending some of its specialty drinks to the event.

The Luzerne County company is excited to be a part of the celebration.

“It’s just an honor to be thought of I mean that it’s really nice that the Governor’s Office really reaches out and they try to contact somebody that brings a little taste or flavor from every corner of the state and really it’s just nice to be acknowledged down in Harrisburg,” said Fred Maier, Vice President and Co-founder of SBC Brewing Company.

A few of the other local companies at the inauguration include the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Gertrude Hawk, Galen Glen Winery, and Yuengling and Son.

WBRE

