WKRC
Study shows people can get re-infected with COVID-19 thanks to highly contagious variants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb once again, it appears many people are getting re-infected. If you had a previous infection of COVID-19, the new XBB.1.5 is likely to infect you again. Researchers say it is all because not only is it one of the most highly...
WKRC
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers $9 adoption fees in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering $9 adoption fees for anyone who shows up to the shelter wearing orange and black. It is part of its "Show Your Stripes” campaign. The nine dollars is in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow, of course. The offer ends Sunday.
WKRC
Airman surprised with 'Welcome Home' at son's school after deployment
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - The father of a Springboro Schools student got a coming home surprise at his son's school. Brooks Penner is a second-grade student at Dennis Elementary. His dad, Tech Sergeant Tom Penner, returned home Wednesday after a six-month deployment to Doha, Qatar at the Al Udeid Air...
WKRC
76-year-old woman pretended to be mother for nearly 50 years to collect VA benefits
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman must repay the money she illegally obtained by pretending to be her deceased mother, a judge ruled Thursday. According to court documents, 76-year-old Irene Ferrin was receiving widow's benefits from the Veterans Administration in her mother's name. Her mother died in January 1973. Ferrin...
WKRC
Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
WKRC
Donation to Clermont County school district will provide for full-time facility dog
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Local Schools is getting a full-time facility dog to help improve the social and emotional development of its students. The district received a donation of $18,640 from the Purina Trust Fund to pay for the dog. “The dogs are invaluable to students experiencing anxiety, mental...
WKRC
Area bar and restaurant owners frustrated over slow rollout of sports betting kiosks
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Erik Richman took over the Varsity Sports Bar and Grill four years ago and he spent a thousand dollars in 2022 on a license that allows sports gambling in his restaurant with a kiosk. While he expected to have it start right away when...
WKRC
Hamilton man missing in Mexico: Van matching description of vehicle he was in located
ZACATECAS, Mexico (WKRC) - A van matching the description of the vehicle a Hamilton architect and his fiancee were believed to have been in when they disappeared has been located in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. He was in Mexico visiting his fiancée Daniela Pichardo, who still...
WKRC
Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
WKRC
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Clermont County restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at a Miami Township business. Lamont Cottingham is accused of going into the restroom at the IHOP and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
WKRC
New spot for lunch and brunch in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a new place for lunch and brunch downtown. Atrium Food Market features four stations that rotate bi-weekly among 11 different dining concepts. Check out the locally made products while grabbing something to go. The food market is on the ground floor of Atrium One at...
WKRC
Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
WKRC
Indiana high school student allegedly describes potential school shooting, who he'd kill
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An 18-year-old high school student in Dearborn County faces charges after allegedly talking about bringing a gun to school. Hayden Moore faces three counts of intimidation. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said Moore, a senior at East Central High School, allegedly said, “if he were to shoot...
WKRC
Popular fast-food restaurant set to open in CVG's Concourse B while another one leaves
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular fast-food restaurant is set to open in CVG this summer, but a longtime passenger staple has hastily departed. The airport on Wednesday morning announced a partnership with a Wendy's franchisee to replace the former Torn Basil pizza location in Concourse B,. Cincinnati Business Courier...
WKRC
Police search for red light runner who caused crash
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
WKRC
Local designer makes one-of-a-kind Bengals jackets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's no shortage of Bengals gear to be found in Cincinnati. But how about some one-of-a-kind jackets? Stacey Pavlin, from SMP Designs, shows off a few and tells us her design ideas.
WKRC
Wings and beef on weck, two of Buffalo's famous foods
BUFFALO, New York (WKRC) - If you are heading to Buffalo for the Bengals game, you will also be visiting the first place the Buffalo wing was ever made. Local 12's Chelsea Sick stopped by two different restaurants known for their wings. The first is the Anchor Bar restaurant credited with inventing the chicken wing.
WKRC
Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back with a splash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back. The show features dozens of speed boats, pontoons, and kayaks at the Duke Energy Convention Center. On Saturday, a turkey calling contest is scheduled. The show kicks off Friday at 5. Saturday and Sunday things get started at...
WKRC
Former CPD officer apologizes, avoids jail time for charges related to his investigations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer who pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty charges will not spend any time in jail. A judge sentenced Christopher Schroder to five years of probation, 500 hours of community service and he'll have to pay fines. He apologized and told the judge his actions were not intentional.
