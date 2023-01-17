ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Airman surprised with 'Welcome Home' at son's school after deployment

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - The father of a Springboro Schools student got a coming home surprise at his son's school. Brooks Penner is a second-grade student at Dennis Elementary. His dad, Tech Sergeant Tom Penner, returned home Wednesday after a six-month deployment to Doha, Qatar at the Al Udeid Air...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New spot for lunch and brunch in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a new place for lunch and brunch downtown. Atrium Food Market features four stations that rotate bi-weekly among 11 different dining concepts. Check out the locally made products while grabbing something to go. The food market is on the ground floor of Atrium One at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Police search for red light runner who caused crash

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Wings and beef on weck, two of Buffalo's famous foods

BUFFALO, New York (WKRC) - If you are heading to Buffalo for the Bengals game, you will also be visiting the first place the Buffalo wing was ever made. Local 12's Chelsea Sick stopped by two different restaurants known for their wings. The first is the Anchor Bar restaurant credited with inventing the chicken wing.
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back with a splash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back. The show features dozens of speed boats, pontoons, and kayaks at the Duke Energy Convention Center. On Saturday, a turkey calling contest is scheduled. The show kicks off Friday at 5. Saturday and Sunday things get started at...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy