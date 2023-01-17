ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego's Homeless Program That Works

There have been many approaches taken to try to solve San Diego’s homelessness problem, but more people in the county become homeless than are housed by community efforts. The city of San Diego’s emergency rent vouchers, however, are one program that's showing promise. “I started to live in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Plane Lands on Beach in Carlsbad

Carlsbad officials confirmed on Thursday morning that an aircraft had landed on a beach in the North County community. The plane came down around 7:40 a.m. near Tower 25, just off the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to Carlsbad police. That strip of beach is part of South Carlsbad State Beach and is just south of Poinsettia Lane.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Breaks Into Fallbrook Gun Store, Prompts Hours-Long Standoff With Deputies: San Diego Sheriff's

A 29-year-old man is accused of attempting to burglarize a gun store in an unincorporated area of Fallbrook, which led to a standoff with deputies and, eventually, his arrest. Deputies were called about a break-in at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and using the store owner's video surveillance they learned a suspect had broken into the store and taken firearms and ammunition from display cases, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Aldo Hernandez.
FALLBROOK, CA
NBC San Diego

King Tides Rise Again in San Diego. Here's When to See Them

A perfect combination of cosmic events will occur this weekend to bring what could be the highest tides of the year to San Diego, according to the NOAA. King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are scheduled to occur on Jan. 21 and 22 in San Diego. It will be the second round of King Tides this winter season after another, more-extreme series just before Christmas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police ID Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed in College Area Pharmacy Leading to Deadly Police Shooting

San Diego police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed by a man who police say was later killed by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. The woman was identified as Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside. Police said it's still too early in the investigation to know what led to Carter's death, other than it appears the suspect and victim were co-workers or employees of the business where the incident occurred. It is also still unknown why the suspect attacked Carter, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced to Multiple Life in Prison Terms for Gaslamp Shooting Spree

A man who carried out a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one man dead and four others wounded was sentenced Thursday to multiple life terms in prison. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of first-degree murder on April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a parking valet who was shot in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel where he worked.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders

Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Pregnant Woman Hit by SD Work Vehicle in Parking Lot and Taken to Hospital

A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Updates

A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
ESCONDIDO, CA

