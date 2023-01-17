Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 8 KFMB
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
The ordinance the full support of Santee city leaders who said that it will help protect nearby communities. But homeless advocates are blasting the move.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Homeless Program That Works
There have been many approaches taken to try to solve San Diego’s homelessness problem, but more people in the county become homeless than are housed by community efforts. The city of San Diego’s emergency rent vouchers, however, are one program that's showing promise. “I started to live in...
Santee YMCA Closing Early, Fearing Rally Clashes Over Teen’s Report, Trans Rights
Santee’s YMCA branch says it will close early on Wednesday to protect staff and members ahead of dueling protests sparked by a 17-year-old girl’s account of seeing a naked “adult male” in its women’s locker room. Possible clashes were hinted Tuesday morning by Mike Forzano,...
NBC San Diego
East San Diego County Neighbors ‘Shocked' One of Their Own is Suspected Killer
The Crest neighborhood is once again calm after a day many neighbors won’t soon forget. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a home on the 800 Block of La Cresta Blvd. They were looking for a 77-year-old pharmacist accused of stabbing his...
NBC San Diego
Plane Lands on Beach in Carlsbad
Carlsbad officials confirmed on Thursday morning that an aircraft had landed on a beach in the North County community. The plane came down around 7:40 a.m. near Tower 25, just off the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to Carlsbad police. That strip of beach is part of South Carlsbad State Beach and is just south of Poinsettia Lane.
NBC San Diego
Man Breaks Into Fallbrook Gun Store, Prompts Hours-Long Standoff With Deputies: San Diego Sheriff's
A 29-year-old man is accused of attempting to burglarize a gun store in an unincorporated area of Fallbrook, which led to a standoff with deputies and, eventually, his arrest. Deputies were called about a break-in at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and using the store owner's video surveillance they learned a suspect had broken into the store and taken firearms and ammunition from display cases, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Aldo Hernandez.
NBC San Diego
Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables
As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage. "They are damaged for...
NBC San Diego
King Tides Rise Again in San Diego. Here's When to See Them
A perfect combination of cosmic events will occur this weekend to bring what could be the highest tides of the year to San Diego, according to the NOAA. King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are scheduled to occur on Jan. 21 and 22 in San Diego. It will be the second round of King Tides this winter season after another, more-extreme series just before Christmas.
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police ID Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed in College Area Pharmacy Leading to Deadly Police Shooting
San Diego police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed by a man who police say was later killed by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. The woman was identified as Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside. Police said it's still too early in the investigation to know what led to Carter's death, other than it appears the suspect and victim were co-workers or employees of the business where the incident occurred. It is also still unknown why the suspect attacked Carter, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.
San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff's department
Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia
Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to Multiple Life in Prison Terms for Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man who carried out a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one man dead and four others wounded was sentenced Thursday to multiple life terms in prison. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of first-degree murder on April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a parking valet who was shot in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel where he worked.
Heavy rain, wind causes damage throughout San Diego County
This weekend's storm, which rolled over into Monday, caused downed power lines and trees throughout San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders
Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
Pregnant Woman Hit by SD Work Vehicle in Parking Lot and Taken to Hospital
A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
Storm brings high rain totals across San Diego County
The second in a pair of weekend atmospheric rivers continued to bring stormy conditions early on the morning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
