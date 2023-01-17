Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
No. 24 Colorado 73, California 66
COLORADO (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Miller 3-6, Formann 1-5, Sherrod 1-3, Wynn 0-1) Turnovers: 15 (Sherrod 6, Vonleh 2, Wetta 2, Formann 1, McLeod 1, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (Formann 3, Sadler 2, Vonleh 2, Jones 1, Sherrod 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
South Dakota State hosts Denver after Mayo's 31-point performance
Denver Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 31 points in South Dakota State's 84-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks...
How Trey Stewart came off the bench to give BYU a spark against Santa Clara
Cougars guard Trey Stewart turned in five meaningful minutes against the Santa Clara Broncos, scoring a layup, making a steal, recording an assist and grabbing a pair of rebounds.
Porterville Recorder
McKnight, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to host Williams and the Charlotte 49ers
Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Western Kentucky and Charlotte face off on Saturday. The Hilltoppers have gone 5-3 at home. Western Kentucky has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The 49ers have gone 3-5...
Ex-UW RB Coach Bhonapha Leaves Boise State for Oregon State
He'll face the Huskies in November now rather than September.
Comments / 0