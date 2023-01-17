ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 14

IM Smithy 7
3d ago

First off, move out. Second don't keep the city on life support by visiting...

6
Westbanker
3d ago

Carry and take the TRASH out yourself… no matter the age

9
anonymous1504
3d ago

Do something about the interstate shootings. Cars don't breathe.

7
 

WDSU

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City of New Orleans named top US food destination

NEW ORLEANS — Tripadvisor released its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards. To no surprise, the city of New Orleans earned a top spot on the annual list. Rome was listed as the No. 1 food destination in the world. While New Orleans did come in at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

BonVi apartment residents wake up to smashed car windows

NEW ORLEANS — Several residents at the BonVi Apartments in New Orleans woke up Wednesday morning to their car windows smashed. NOPD confirms that nine cars were broken into overnight at the apartment complex on Montegut Street. Police say they are actively investigating the incident. This comes as the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD working multiple ATM theft, burglary cases

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve multiple ATM thefts and burglaries. Two of them are believed to be connected. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice. ATM thefts and burglaries are nothing new. Often, thieves target...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

