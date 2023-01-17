ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
CoinTelegraph

FTX profited from Sam Bankman-Fried’s inflated coins: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the FTX crypto exchange, used his influence in the crypto industry to inflate some coins prices through a coordinated strategy with FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research, a New York Times report claimed on Jan. 18. As a way to keep FTX and the...
CoinTelegraph

Media startup says it will buy back $10 million SBF stake: Report

Media startup Semafor said on Jan. 18 that it will attempt to buy back former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s $10 million stake in the company, according to a Jan. 18 report from the New York Times. The report stated that Semafor will seek to raise money from other sources to make up what it is giving back.
CoinTelegraph

Number of devs increased during crypto winter: Electric Capital report

The notion that bear markets are good for builders appears to be true, with the total number of monthly active Web3 developers increasing 5.4% to more than 23,300 over the last 12 months despite a near 70% drop in crypto prices. According to a Jan. 16 report from Electric Capital,...
CoinTelegraph

NFT sales topped 101 million in 2022: DappRadar report

Over the last year, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) continued to play an important role in the growing Web3 industry. NFTs initiated a shift away from hype-based drops, to utility-centric projects with long-term value. A new DappRadar report on blockchain and decentralized application (DApp) adoption in 2022 revealed that the NFT sale...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries

Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
CoinTelegraph

SEC charges Mango Markets exploiter for allegedly stealing $116M in crypto

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has followed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and others in filing parallel charges against the crypto user allegedly behind a multimillion-dollar exploit of decentralized exchange Mango Markets. In a Jan. 20 notice, the SEC alleged Avraham Eisenberg manipulated Mango Markets’ MNGO governance token,...
CoinTelegraph

Data suggests Avalanche’s (AVAX) rally was a buy the rumor, sell the news event

Avalanche (AVAX) came into the spotlight early at the beginning of 2023 by adding its blockchain support to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. However, empirical and on-chain analysis suggests that Avalanche’s price surge is likely due to a broader cryptocurrency market pump which will likely end with the rest of the market.
CoinTelegraph

Is “The Howey Test” outdated? Modernizing regulations for the digital age

The rate and reach of cryptocurrency adoption in recent years signals the dire need for modern regulations that simultaneously safeguards investors and enables innovation to flourish. As it stands, most crypto tokens fall within a regulatory gray area as they don’t fit within the confines of the traditional financial system — so why should they fall prey to inapplicable, outdated rules?
CoinTelegraph

FinCEN lists Binance among the top Bitcoin counterparties of Bitzlato

The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) — a bureau of the Treasury Department — has argued that Binance is linked to the illegal cryptocurrency platform Bitzlato. In an order published on Jan. 18, FinCEN stated that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was among the “top three receiving...
CoinTelegraph

Bullish crypto traders maintain the upper hand despite the total market cap rejecting at $1T

The total crypto market capitalization soared by 29.4% in two weeks, although Bitcoin's (BTC) price stabilized near $21,000 on Jan. 19. As a result, it became increasingly difficult to justify that the five-month-long bearish trend still prevails after the $930 billion total crypto channel top has been breached. Still, the psychological $1 trillion resistance remains strong.
CoinTelegraph

Will Bitcoin price crack $22K? Dollar weakness, Bank of Japan easing boost hopes

Bitcoin (BTC) faced a potentially volatile day on Jan. 18, with multiple macro triggers beginning to unsettle the outlook. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD holding firm above $21,000 on the day. The pair remained cool amid news from Japan, where the central bank — the Bank...
CoinTelegraph

DeFi problems and opportunities in 2023: Market Talks

On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Grant Shears, founder of Blocmates — an educational and consultancy company that aims to create crypto, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 content that anyone can understand. This week, to kick things off, the show takes a look at the...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin can pass $30K before setting new bear market low — forecast

Bitcoin (BTC) may gain another 50% before seeing a mass sell-off to complete its bear market, new research predicts. In the latest edition of its regular markets newsletter, “The Crypto Circular,” trading firm QCP Capital delivered a grim warning to those who believe that crypto winter is over.
CoinTelegraph

Genesis’ bankruptcy filing was decided by independent committee, according to DCG

In a Jan. 20 statement, Genesis Capital’s parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), denied involvement in Genesis’ bankruptcy filing. According to DCG, a special committee of independent directors recommended and decided to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Filing for Chapter 11 will allow Genesis to seek the...
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum price rally under question after ETH slams into resistance at $1.6K

Ether (ETH) price is struggling to overcome resistance at $1,600 and this is the altcoin’s third attempt since September. Some would say the 33% year-to-date rally could be interpreted as a failed opportunity to breach the $200 billion market capitalization mark. If Ether’s price were to break above $1,600,...
CoinTelegraph

What are perpetual futures contracts in cryptocurrency?

The trading of perpetual contracts is comparable to that of futures contracts; however, in the case of perpetual contracts, the trader has more leverage and does not immediately exchange the underlying assets. Futures contracts, a type of derivatives instrument, postpone payment and delivery until predetermined future dates, whereas spot contracts...
CoinTelegraph

City of Busan to establish digital assets exchange: Report

According to local news outlet News1, Busan, South Korea will establish a decentralized digital commodities exchange. Officials said the platform is scheduled to start operations this year and will support local cultural content via digital assets. “Taking advantage of the strengths of Busan, such as the Busan International Film Festival,...
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase stops Japan operations amid trading slump

Despite Bitcoin (BTC) returning to pre-FTX collapse price levels, the contagion still affects the industry, forcing Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange to close operations in Japan. Coinbase officially announced on Jan. 18 that the firm would terminate operations in Japan and conduct a complete review of its business in the country due...

Comments / 0

Community Policy