CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
CoinTelegraph
FTX profited from Sam Bankman-Fried’s inflated coins: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the FTX crypto exchange, used his influence in the crypto industry to inflate some coins prices through a coordinated strategy with FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research, a New York Times report claimed on Jan. 18. As a way to keep FTX and the...
CoinTelegraph
Media startup says it will buy back $10 million SBF stake: Report
Media startup Semafor said on Jan. 18 that it will attempt to buy back former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s $10 million stake in the company, according to a Jan. 18 report from the New York Times. The report stated that Semafor will seek to raise money from other sources to make up what it is giving back.
CoinTelegraph
Number of devs increased during crypto winter: Electric Capital report
The notion that bear markets are good for builders appears to be true, with the total number of monthly active Web3 developers increasing 5.4% to more than 23,300 over the last 12 months despite a near 70% drop in crypto prices. According to a Jan. 16 report from Electric Capital,...
CoinTelegraph
NFT sales topped 101 million in 2022: DappRadar report
Over the last year, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) continued to play an important role in the growing Web3 industry. NFTs initiated a shift away from hype-based drops, to utility-centric projects with long-term value. A new DappRadar report on blockchain and decentralized application (DApp) adoption in 2022 revealed that the NFT sale...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
CoinTelegraph
SEC charges Mango Markets exploiter for allegedly stealing $116M in crypto
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has followed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and others in filing parallel charges against the crypto user allegedly behind a multimillion-dollar exploit of decentralized exchange Mango Markets. In a Jan. 20 notice, the SEC alleged Avraham Eisenberg manipulated Mango Markets’ MNGO governance token,...
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
CoinTelegraph
Data suggests Avalanche’s (AVAX) rally was a buy the rumor, sell the news event
Avalanche (AVAX) came into the spotlight early at the beginning of 2023 by adding its blockchain support to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. However, empirical and on-chain analysis suggests that Avalanche’s price surge is likely due to a broader cryptocurrency market pump which will likely end with the rest of the market.
CoinTelegraph
Is “The Howey Test” outdated? Modernizing regulations for the digital age
The rate and reach of cryptocurrency adoption in recent years signals the dire need for modern regulations that simultaneously safeguards investors and enables innovation to flourish. As it stands, most crypto tokens fall within a regulatory gray area as they don’t fit within the confines of the traditional financial system — so why should they fall prey to inapplicable, outdated rules?
CoinTelegraph
FinCEN lists Binance among the top Bitcoin counterparties of Bitzlato
The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) — a bureau of the Treasury Department — has argued that Binance is linked to the illegal cryptocurrency platform Bitzlato. In an order published on Jan. 18, FinCEN stated that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was among the “top three receiving...
CoinTelegraph
Bullish crypto traders maintain the upper hand despite the total market cap rejecting at $1T
The total crypto market capitalization soared by 29.4% in two weeks, although Bitcoin's (BTC) price stabilized near $21,000 on Jan. 19. As a result, it became increasingly difficult to justify that the five-month-long bearish trend still prevails after the $930 billion total crypto channel top has been breached. Still, the psychological $1 trillion resistance remains strong.
CoinTelegraph
Will Bitcoin price crack $22K? Dollar weakness, Bank of Japan easing boost hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a potentially volatile day on Jan. 18, with multiple macro triggers beginning to unsettle the outlook. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD holding firm above $21,000 on the day. The pair remained cool amid news from Japan, where the central bank — the Bank...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi problems and opportunities in 2023: Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Grant Shears, founder of Blocmates — an educational and consultancy company that aims to create crypto, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 content that anyone can understand. This week, to kick things off, the show takes a look at the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can pass $30K before setting new bear market low — forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) may gain another 50% before seeing a mass sell-off to complete its bear market, new research predicts. In the latest edition of its regular markets newsletter, “The Crypto Circular,” trading firm QCP Capital delivered a grim warning to those who believe that crypto winter is over.
CoinTelegraph
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing was decided by independent committee, according to DCG
In a Jan. 20 statement, Genesis Capital’s parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), denied involvement in Genesis’ bankruptcy filing. According to DCG, a special committee of independent directors recommended and decided to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Filing for Chapter 11 will allow Genesis to seek the...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum price rally under question after ETH slams into resistance at $1.6K
Ether (ETH) price is struggling to overcome resistance at $1,600 and this is the altcoin’s third attempt since September. Some would say the 33% year-to-date rally could be interpreted as a failed opportunity to breach the $200 billion market capitalization mark. If Ether’s price were to break above $1,600,...
CoinTelegraph
What are perpetual futures contracts in cryptocurrency?
The trading of perpetual contracts is comparable to that of futures contracts; however, in the case of perpetual contracts, the trader has more leverage and does not immediately exchange the underlying assets. Futures contracts, a type of derivatives instrument, postpone payment and delivery until predetermined future dates, whereas spot contracts...
CoinTelegraph
City of Busan to establish digital assets exchange: Report
According to local news outlet News1, Busan, South Korea will establish a decentralized digital commodities exchange. Officials said the platform is scheduled to start operations this year and will support local cultural content via digital assets. “Taking advantage of the strengths of Busan, such as the Busan International Film Festival,...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase stops Japan operations amid trading slump
Despite Bitcoin (BTC) returning to pre-FTX collapse price levels, the contagion still affects the industry, forcing Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange to close operations in Japan. Coinbase officially announced on Jan. 18 that the firm would terminate operations in Japan and conduct a complete review of its business in the country due...
