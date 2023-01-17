Family seeks answers one week after Memphis man beaten, ran over by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a week since a man was attacked, beaten, run over by a car and left for dead.

His family is desperately searching for answers and wants justice served.

“Like why, and who would want to hurt him?” said Aylin Lozano, the victim’s daughter.

Aylin Lozano is on a mission to find answers.

On Wednesday, her father Lino was hit by a car and left on the side of the road.

Lozano said her mother found a Facebook post in a Latino community group of a couple who found a Hispanic man lying on the side of the road near Covington Pike.

This is only two miles away from her father’s auto repair shop.

“When I saw that and him as my father lying on the ground, it made me sad. I honestly pray to God nobody goes through that because it traumatizes you,” said Lozano.

Lozano said her family was heartbroken and devastated when they found out it was her dad.

She traveled six hours from Chattanooga to Memphis.

Lozano said her father suffered from blunt force trauma to the head, a bruised left eye, broken ribs, and severe injuries to his lower legs.

Lozano said her dad’s injuries do not add up.

“The doctors told my mom, ‘Hey, like it looks like he was assaulted and hit,’” Lozano said.

The 45-year-old victim is a father of six children.

He has lived in Memphis for 25 years.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help cover Lino’s medical costs: gofund.me/f80355cc.

The Memphis Police Department said that no suspects have been arrested as the investigation is ongoing.

“He’s always seen the beauty in this city, honestly,” Lozano said. “It hurts me to see that he is going through that in a city that he considers home.”

