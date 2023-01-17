Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Shifts to LTIR
Letang (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 28 on Friday. Although he won't play Friday versus Ottawa, because Letang's placement on LTIR was made retroactive to Dec. 28, he'll be eligible to rejoin the lineup whenever he's deemed fit to return. The 35-year-old defender has collected two goals and 16 points through 29 contests this season.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a second-period power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the period. Wilson notched his first multi-point game since returning from a torn ACL and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward corps and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Takings swings at full speed
Kirilloff (wrist) has been able to take full swings in offseason workouts and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 2016 first-round draft pick and former top prospect has shown flashes of being a productive regular with the bat, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy amid continued wrist issues. His 2022 season ended in July due to a ligament tear in his right wrist that required season-ending surgery. It's the same wrist issue that has plagued him the past two seasons. He decided to have ulnar shortening surgery, which he hopes will provide a more permanent fix. The Twins will likely ease him into action in spring training. His minor-league pedigree and 2021 underlying numbers (12.8 Barrel%, 43.9 HardHit%) suggest he can be an impact hitter, If healthy.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup
Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota this past weekend. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, Hodgins doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark in the postseason opener, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catcher. Over the Giants' past six games, Hodgins has totaled 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Designated for assignment
Andujar was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. As a result of the team bringing in Andrew McCutchen, Andujar was removed from the 40-man roster Friday. The 27-year appeared in 36 games with the Yankees and Pirates in 2022, producing a .235 average with one homer, 17 RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases over 132 at-bats. Considering the lack of consistent options on Pittsburgh's major-league roster, Andujar will likely get another shot with the Pirates in 2023 if he stays with the organization.
CBS Sports
Bears' Joe Reed: Signs up with Chicago
The Bears signed Reed to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Reed has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, though he did not appear in a game over the past two seasons while residing on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot, 224-pound wideout will now look to carve out a role in a Bears receiving corps that lacked any significant contributors this regular season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Sean Poppen: Outrighted to Triple-A
Poppen cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso. After being claimed off waivers from Arizona in December, Poppen is now set to begin 2023 in the minors. The 28-year-old reliever split time between the major and minor leagues last season, but will likely need to improve upon his Triple-A stats (4.62 ERA and 1.31 WHIP) in order get back into the Padres' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Designated for assignment
Sheffield was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday. Sheffield made double-digit appearances in the majors in 2020 and 2021 but was limited to just six appearances (one start) for the Mariners last year. He posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 11.2 innings and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the team signed Tommy La Stella on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Posts another prolific campaign
Over 17 games, Buckner accumulated a career-high 74 tackles (44 solo), including eight sacks, as well as three passes defended and one fumble recovery in the 2022 season. Buckner continued his dominant form on the interior of the Colts' defensive front, as he finished sixth among the league's defensive tackles in sacks this season. The 28-year-old also topped his previous personal best for tackles in a season from his 2018 rookie campaign with San Francisco. Buckner also maintained his extremely consistent durability, as he's missed just one regular-season game since his rookie season. The seventh-year pro is now set to make $40 million over the final two remaining seasons of his current contract with Indianapolis.
