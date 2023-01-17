Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Chronicle
T-Birds Blast Bobcats in EvCo Play
Tumwater: L. Brewer 22, Collins 12, Morgan 9, Harroun 6, Oram 5, T. Brewer 4, Malroy 3, Reid 2, Campbell 2, Wilson 2. Led by yet another strong defensive effort, the Tumwater boys basketball team picked up yet another 2A Evergreen Conference win Thursday night at home, 67-23, over Aberdeen.
Chronicle
Tigers Blast Mules in Cathlamet
Napavine: McCoy 19, Kaut 13, Gall 5, O’Neill 7, Schutz 8, Evander 13, Hamilton 4, C. Fay 3. Wahkiakum: McKinley 3, Abdul-Kariem 4, Kerstetter 13, Niemeyer 17. In another dominant defensive display, the 2B No. 2 Napavine girls basketball team defeated defending league champion Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Thursday, 72-37 in Central 2B League play.
Chronicle
Warriors Win Second League Game in Centralia
Rochester: Rotter 9, A. Rodriguez 12, B. O’Connor 4, Clouse 14, Robbins 4, McAferty 7, Payne 10, E. Rodriguez 8, J. O’Connor 6. Centralia: Sprague 6, Ballard 27, Haines 15, Neurt 2, Yeung 2, Daarud 4. After defeating Centralia earlier this season for its first league victory, the...
Chronicle
Wolves Take Down Highclimbers in Shelton
Black Hills: Nysted 19, Johnson 2, Stallings 7, Shepler 2, Ellison 6, Rongen 9, Campbell 5, Pilon 2. Limiting Shelton to single-digit scoring in each quarter, the Black Hills boys basketball team shut down the Highclimbers in a 52-24 2A Evergreen Conference win Thursday night on the road. The Wolves...
Chronicle
Tumwater Turns it On to Beat Rochester
Rochester: Brewer 17, Beebe 11, Waltermeyer 9, Larson 8, Sumrok 3, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Gjurasic 2. Tumwater: Stull 9, Andree-Cordell5, Hoover 4, Haury 3, Winter 3, Demers 1. The first half was far from pretty for the Tumwater girls basketball team, but the Thunderbirds found their stride in the second half to come away with a 54-25 win over Rochester on Wednesday.
Chronicle
Riverhawks Slip Past Loggers on the Road
Toledo: Holter 2, Lairson-Young 1, Arceo-Hanson 6, Hill 4, Marcil 6, Stanley 9. Onalaska: Lipsey 6, Haight 2, Talley 4, K. Sandridge 1, B. Sandridge 11, Berg 2. Offense was hard to come by when the Toledo girls basketball team traveled to take on Onalaska on Thursday, but the Riverhawks found just enough in a 28-26 win in Central 2B League play.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Speed Up, Blow Out Loggers
Onalaska: Rushton 2, Russon 2, C. McGraw 3, Pannkuk 5, Kaden 2, Zandell 2, Lawrence 3, R. McGraw 9. Rainier: Howell 18, Sprouffske 12, Ji. Meldrum 11, Boesch 10, Jo. Meldrum 9, Owen 7, Ja. Meldrum 2, Sheaffer 2, Anderson 2. The Rainier boys basketball only got better the longer...
Chronicle
Grose’s Game-Winner Sends Tigers Past T-Wolves
NAPAVINE — There was no doubt Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest between 2B No. 8 Napavine and No. 3 Morton-White Pass would come down to the wire. With the game tied at 59-59 and just 6.8 seconds left on the clock, there was no doubt who would take the final shot for the Tigers in a pivotal Central 2B matchup in Napavine.
Chronicle
Cardinals Keep Loggers Quiet in Win
Onalaska: B. Sandridge 4, Zurinkas 3, Lipsey 2, Ikola 2, Haight 2, Berg 1, K. Sandridge 1. The Winlock girls basketball team found its first league win of the season in its middle school gymnasium Tuesday, as the Cardinals grit out a 33-15 win over Onalaska in a battle of winless-in-league sides.
Chronicle
Riverhawks Upset Mules in Return to Court
Toledo: Arceo-Hansen 8, Hill 6, Marcil 7, Winters 6, Stanley 12, Lairson 8. Wahkiakum: McKinley 9, Abdul-Kariem 3, LeFever 2, Kerstetter 13, Niemeyer 19. After a bit of time off due to illness, injury, and a depleted roster, the Toledo girls basketball team returned to the hardwood with a vengeance, upsetting defending Central 2B League champion Wahkiakum in Cathlamet Tuesday, 47-46.
Chronicle
Cardinals Pick Up First League Win Over ‘Nooks
Kalama: McBride 14, Stariha 1, Truesdell 15, Lucente 8, Schlangen 7. Winlock: Scofield 18, Cline 5, Svenson 6, Sickles 13, Patching 5, Ruiz 9. Picking up a home Central 2B win for the first time this season, the Winlock boys basketball team defeated Kalama Wednesday night, 56-45. The Cardinals fell...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 21, 2023
• ANNA M. TERESKI, 75, Centralia, died Jan. 13 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • JEANETTE L. BROOKS-MILANO, 70, Centralia, died Jan. 13 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WILLIAM J. MORRIS, 67, Centralia, died Jan....
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanette Brooks-Milano: 1952-2023
Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Steve Baxter: 1954-2023
Steve J. Baxter, 68, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the University of Washington Medical Center (Montlake) in Seattle, Washington, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Sept. 17, 1954, in Chehalis, Washington, to Ed and Charlie (Sitton) Baxter. He married his love, Wendy Bentley,...
Chronicle
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory Harold Macomber: 1938-2023
Marvin Harold Macomber passed away quietly Jan. 11, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, in the presence of his wife and children. Harold was born March 4, 1938, to Arthur and Edna Macomber, and grew up on a farm 30 minutes outside of Chehalis, Washington. While attending Chehalis High School, where he was a defensive back on the football team, he met his future bride of 64 years at a Centralia versus Chehalis baseball game.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Rita and Clyde Sparks
Rita R. Sparks died at her home peacefully after her battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2022. Rita was born in Centralia, Washington, on May 2, 1956. Rita spent time living in different areas around the West Coast until moving to Toledo. There, Rita raised her children Derek and Lacey. Rita was a waitress for many years and loved interacting with her customers. This is how she met her husband, the love of her life, Clyde in 2004. They met and married, then finally settled down in Winlock.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Women Survive ‘Spectacular’ Crash Between Chehalis and Centralia in January of 1963
Three 19-year-old Linfield College “coeds” narrowly escaped death and serious injury on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 20, 1963, in what The Chronicle described as a “spectacular one-car accident.” While between Chehalis and Centralia the three women crashed after the one driving the car “dozed for a minute.”
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Gibson: 1931-2023
John Alexander Gibson died on Jan. 10, 2023, in Chehalis at the age of 91. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to John Allister Gibson and Jessie Agnes Betts. The family moved to Renfrew, Ontario where John attended school. He was on the Renfrew High School basketball team that won the provincial championship. John made the winning basket in the final seconds of the game.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kenneth Neilson "Peg-Leg": 1948-2022
Kenneth James Neilson swam his last earthly 22 laps the day before leaving for the Pool of the Universe on Nov. 26, 2022. He was born April 3, 1948, to Helena E. Parsons Neilson and Kenneth H. Neilson in Seattle, Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jill Merrily Neilson.
