OLEAN, NY — The City of Olean Department of Community Development invites public comment on the proposed West State Street Improvements Project on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St. The meeting will be conducted before the city submits its 2023 RAISE Transportation Grant Application to the Federal Highway Administration. The project will extend from Union Street to St. Bonaventure University. The goal, according to a Community Development news release, is to make West Union safer and more equitable for all users, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and users of scooters/motorized wheelchairs; more economically vital and more environmentally friendly. Persons also can provide their visions and thoughts on the project via Social PinPoint.

OLEAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO