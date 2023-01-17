ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Superior Donates to WCCC

WARREN, Pa. – Superior Tire & Rubber Corp. recently continued to support the technical education programs offered at the WCCC. Presenting Principal James Evers with Superior’s latest donation are WCCC alumnus Josh Parker and current student Daniel Drum. Both Josh and Daniel are current Superior Tire manufacturing employees. Funds from this donation will go towards student needs for SkillsUSA, DECA, and FBLA competitions.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Friends of Hanley Library to Honor Former Pitt-Bradford President

BRADFORD, Pa. — The Friends of Hanley Library honored longtime board member and former president Jim Guelfi recently with emeritus status in recognition of his leadership, service, and contributions to the organization. Friends President Jeff Bosworth noted that Guelfi is a founding member of the organization, which was established...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort

A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
ERIE, PA
TAPinto.net

Olean Slates Public Discussion About West State Street Project for Jan. 19

OLEAN, NY — The City of Olean Department of Community Development invites public comment on the proposed West State Street Improvements Project on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St. The meeting will be conducted before the city submits its 2023 RAISE Transportation Grant Application to the Federal Highway Administration.  The project will extend from Union Street to St. Bonaventure University. The goal, according to a Community Development news release, is to make West Union safer and more equitable for all users, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and users of scooters/motorized wheelchairs; more economically vital and more environmentally friendly. Persons also can provide their visions and thoughts on the project via Social PinPoint.  
OLEAN, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike in Tidioute

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will be hiking the Tidioute Riverside Rec Trek Trail on Sunday, Jan. 22. The hike will be out and back and will be approximately four miles. The meeting spot will be the parking lot at the corner of Musante Street and Pleasant...
TIDIOUTE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Public Library Celebrating Opening of New Teen Space

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library is celebrating. One of the goals of the library’s renovations was to make it more friendly for teens, and they are celebrating the creation of their new teen space with a party. The teen services department of the library is hosting...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

McKean County Man Avoids Jail for Impersonating Deputy U.S. Marshal

A McKean County man will not spend any time behind bars on federal charges for impersonating a deputy U.S. marshal, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday. Ernest Lathrop Sr., 60, of Smethport, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months of probation. Lathrop falsely portrayed himself as...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren

In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

McKean Twp woman loses $5K when AT&T account is opened in her name

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case. At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft. According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Weight limit posted on Route 8 in Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. According to a release, the bridge previously didn’t have a weight restriction, and this new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Demolition starts at former Tivoli’s restaurant

A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday. The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank. That building, which has stood vacant for the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Make Arrest Following Welfare Check in Victory Township

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. One Arrested Following Welfare Check in Victory Township. PSP Franklin was dispatched to the 1400 block of Fishermans Cove Road in Victory Township, Venango County, for a welfare check on a known 29-year-old Franklin resident around 8:56 a.m. on December 22.
FRANKLIN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Girls Roll Past Oil City

WARREN, Pa. – Warren wasted little time getting comfortable playing on its home court for the first time in a month on its way to a 60-19 win over Oil City. The Dragons led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and shut out the Oilers in the third.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Owner of Bicycle Recovered on Rocky Grove Avenue

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police are searching for the owner of a bicycle that was recovered on Rocky Grove Avenue Tuesday morning. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, officers recovered a black multi-speed bicycle in excellent condition near Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin, Venango County, around 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17.
FRANKLIN, PA

