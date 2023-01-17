Read full article on original website
Time to dust the boots off. The Rapid City Rush Rodeo and Ag Night comes to town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sponsored by Gold Buckle Beer, the 3rd annual Rapid City Rush “Rodeo and Ag Night” kicks off this Saturday, January 21st, beginning at 7:05 p.m. at the Monument. Brian Gardner, manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the The Rush, stopped by “Good...
Students help rebuild middle school crosswalk shelter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a crosswalk shelter at East Middle School. The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement. Building the crosswalk shelter took about...
More money is approved by the Rapid City Common Council for neighborhood crisis response organizations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Common Council approved two items strengthening the bond between the city and two grassroots organizations assisting those in crisis Tuesday night. The measures allowed the Mayor and city Finance Director to sign two separate co-responder agreements. One with Journey On, which responds...
Movie theaters butter up to national celebration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Movie theaters across the country participated in National Popcorn Day and the Elks Theater in Rapid City was no different. Known for its various popcorn flavors, the theater welcomed people who wanted to catch a movie or just popped in for a treat. With flavors...
Stock show dirt day.
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities.
Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
Stock show dirt day in Rapid City.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument. 125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena. The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The...
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
Cutting horse
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues. While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training to save lives is critical.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
Mixology at Home - Negronni
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Happy Ginuary. Yes, I know there are people who do celebrate and partake in Dry January, but people have been celebrating gin longer. Gin was first distilled back in the Middle Ages. People associate England with gin but it was a Dutch invention. Gin is made with juniper berries and gin is the Dutch word for juniper. English soldiers called gin “Dutch Courage.”
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers. The "Help Not Harm" bill is intended to prevent healthcare providers from giving children under 18 puberty blockers or gender surgeries.
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
Very sunny skies for tomorrow
Water valve break.
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 11th annual Snocross Showdown hits the track and sky at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex in Historic Deadwood on January 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale for this annual event. A detailed race schedule for both days is also available. These pro...
Water valve break
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues. While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training to save lives is critical.
