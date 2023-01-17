ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Albany Herald

Bills' Hamlin, North Cobb alum Waller among finalists for NFLPA community award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
WASHINGTON STATE
Albany Herald

Chiefs-Jaguars Preview, Props, Prediction

Kansas City welcomes the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional playoffs on Saturday, and the Chiefs are the team to beat as the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City (14-3) beat the Jaguars (10-8) on the same field on Nov. 13, a 27-17 win that included four Patrick Mahomes TD passes. But that was before the Jaguars closed out the season with a five-game winning streak and capped it with a 27-point rally to start the postseason with a hip toss of the Los Angeles Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

NFL grants draft eligibility to 82 underclassmen

The NFL released the list of 82 underclassmen who will be eligible for the 2023 draft on Friday. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft was Jan. 16.
Albany Herald

Report: Bronny James Timeline for College Commitment Set

Bronny James has narrowed his college choices down to his top three, as Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reports the high school senior will choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon. According to the report, James is expected to make a decision following Sierra Canyon’s season, which should end sometime in late February or early March.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Who's Got Next: Why Oscar Delp Brings New Style to 12 Personnel

The Georgia Bulldog's offense has dominated the league with it's ferocious "12 personnel" (1 back and 2 tight ends in a formation) over the past few seasons. The combination of power, speed, and blocking abilities from the likes of Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers have created matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. However after Darnell Washington declared for the draft at the end of the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are without half of their 1-2 punch at the tight end position.
ATHENS, GA

