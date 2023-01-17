Read full article on original website
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary
The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
BBC
Japan was the future but it's stuck in the past
In Japan, houses are like cars. As soon as you move in, your new home is worth less than what you paid for it and after you've finished paying off your mortgage in 40 years, it is worth almost nothing. It bewildered me when I first moved here as a...
BBC
Be wary of lone policemen, warns London head teacher
A head teacher has warned pupils at her all-girls' school "not to allow a lone policeman to approach you at any time". Fionnuala Kennedy, head of Wimbledon High School in south London, made the comments after the David Carrick case. Met Police officer Carrick admitted 49 sexual offences, including 24...
