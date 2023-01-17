ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Rasmussen
3d ago

I don’t need anymore taxes on my paycheck and why should I have to pay for people who don’t want to pay for short term or long term disability. We are already the 4th highest taxed state in the country

Rick Redman
3d ago

Mn Democrats had control for under 2 weeks, and their already taking more of our money!!! They have over $16 billion of our dollars in reserve now! That's still not enough for the socialistic Walz and his party!!! Another almost 1% tax on top of high income taxes, high property tax, high sales tax, high gas tax.

Gimpy
3d ago

You get what you vote for. Only Democrats would be sitting on such a huge surplus and raise taxes. And this won't be the only tax increase we will see.

KNOX News Radio

MN lawmakers look at mandated sick days

Employers would be mandated to provide sick days for all workers under a bill passed out of a Minnesota House committee. It’s estimated that nearly two-thirds of Minnesota workers already have access to paid sick time. Critics argue the economic impact will hit small businesses especially hard. Bill sponsor...
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Families To See Smaller Tax Refunds, Filing Starts Monday

(KNSI) – Death and taxes are two certainties in life, and now that the holiday season is over, it’s time to start getting those documents together to file. Landwehr Tax and Accounting Business Manager Ashley Kerzman says families with kids should expect a smaller refund in 2023. “We are now going back to pre-COVID levels of dependent care credits. Last year, it was increased a little bit due to COVID. This year, it’s going back down to $2,000 per child.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts

Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Democrats moving ahead with state paid leave program proposal, which they call a "top priority"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a new state family and medical leave program, which would guarantee paid time off for the three in four workers in the state who don't already have that benefit.Under the plan, Minnesotans would be eligible for 12 weeks to care for a family member, including a newborn baby, and an additional 12 weeks for medical leave for a serious health condition that would keep the person out of work for more than seven days.It would only be partial wage replacement determined on a pay scale,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting

Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Paid family and sick leave could come soon for Minnesotan's

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Senate Jobs and Economic Development Committee Wednesday approved a measure that would give Minnesota workers up to 12 weeks paid family leave and up to an additional 12 weeks paid sick leave if it's eventually signed into law. DFL Senators had tried to get...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

What Minnesota can learn from legalization in other states

The marijuana bill making its way through the Legislature is in many ways a uniquely Minnesotan approach to legalization. But the experience of other states looms large in the debate, with both supporters and opponents citing outcomes elsewhere as evidence in favor of their position. With nearly a decade of...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota's unemployment rate increased to 2.5%, remains near an all-time low

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's unemployment rate increased to 2.5% in December as hiring slowed and more people entered the labor force. The jobless rate has ticked up for five straight months, though it remains near an all-time low. Minnesota employers made some large layoffs in December, though it doesn't look like a recession in the labor market, Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove told reporters Thursday. Many employers are hesitant to give up on hiring now that supply chains are improving, he said.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws

The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed spending nearly one-third of the state's budget surplus to expand family tax credits and boost public school funding. Walz's proposal uses $5.2 billion of the $17.6 billion projected surplus. It's one element of his overall budget plan...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers

The right-wing Trumpists who said the 2020 election was rigged and sought to take control of election administration across the country — including here in Minnesota — received unending attention before the midterms.  They were shadowed, however, by a Democratic-affiliated opposition coalition — backed by secret donors — who were working quietly to counteract the election deniers.  The post Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

