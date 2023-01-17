Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr wants a shorter NBA season so he doesn't have to rest his players
Steve Kerr doesn’t like resting his players either. The Golden State Warriors coach opted to rest several of his starters in Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland — something many in the league have been trying to stop teams from doing in recent years. But,...
Albany Herald
After impressive rally, Wolves open home-and-home with Rockets
The injury report was long and the recent schedule unforgiving, yet for a team that disappointed over the first half of the schedule, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally displayed some impressive mettle Thursday. Despite being down a pair of starters in Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Rudy Gobert (groin) plus reserve guards...
Four Thunder Players Who Could Be in Salt Lake City for All-Star Weekend
After failing to have a representative at All-Star weekend in 2021, and only one in 2022, there are four OKC players vying for a spot in 2023's slate of events.
Albany Herald
Unfazed by loss, Lightning ready to face middling Flames
As disappointed as the Tampa Bay Lightning were about Thursday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers, they are not fretting heading into Saturday afternoon's road clash with the Calgary Flames. The Lightning dropped a 5-3 game in Edmonton, which was tied 3-3 going into the third period, but what transpired is...
Albany Herald
Warriors G Stephen Curry (hip) won't play Friday night
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was ruled out of Friday night's game at Cleveland due to tightness in his left hip. Curry scored 29 points and played 43 minutes in Thursday night's 121-118 overtime loss at Boston, the beginning of a stretch of three games in four days for Golden State.
Albany Herald
Report: Bucks, Serge Ibaka looking for trade partner
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have agreed to find a new home for the veteran center, The Athletic reported Friday. Ibaka, 33, will remain away from the team during the search for a trade partner, per the report. He has not played since New Year's Day.
Albany Herald
Opening eight-game trek, Sharks face sinking Jackets
It's been more than a month since the San Jose Sharks won back-to-back games. Meanwhile, victories continue to be few and too far between for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Albany Herald
Wings, Flyers meet as both clubs cling to playoff hopes
The Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday but couldn't exhale until the final buzzer. They'll look to build off that game, and perhaps make it less dramatic, when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Albany Herald
Raptors aim for bounce-back defensive effort vs. streaking Celtics
After losing two in a row on the road, the Toronto Raptors know they must improve defensively when they return home Saturday to play the surging Boston Celtics. The Raptors completed a three-game trip Thursday with a 128-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after leading by as many as 18 points.
Albany Herald
Ducks vie for rare winning streak, visit Sabres
The Anaheim Ducks have been down a lot this season, but they're not always out. After their latest come-from-behind victory, the Ducks will be looking to win two straight when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.
Mike Trout will be at Giants-Eagles playoff clash ‘cheering and screaming’
Before Mike Trout goes to captain Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, he’ll be drawing regional lines on Saturday night. The Angels superstar and diehard Eagles fan will be in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, pulling hard for his favorite NFL team as it faces the Giants in the NFC divisional round. “The Giants are a hot team right now,” Trout said Friday during an availability to discuss March’s WBC. “Obviously, us getting back – the Eagles getting back healthy is big. I think Lane [Johnson] is playing tomorrow, and obviously, Jalen [Hurts] is full 100 percent. But it’s going...
Albany Herald
Hurricanes F Max Pacioretty tears Achilles again, placed on IR
The Carolina Hurricanes said Max Pacioretty tore his right Achilles tendon and placed the forward on injured reserve Friday. Pacioretty went down with a noncontact injury during Thursday's win over the Minnesota Wild and needed to be helped off the ice by trainers. An MRI Friday confirmed the injury's severity, according to the Hurricanes.
