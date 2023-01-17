Read full article on original website
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A suspect search is underway in a Chandler neighborhood after a shooting left a person injured. Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street on Friday morning and found a victim with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.
KTAR.com
Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
Police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in Laveen
PHOENIX — Goodyear police said an armed robbery suspect is dead following a shooting involving Goodyear and Buckeye police Thursday afternoon. Goodyear police said officers were in the process of apprehending the suspect, an adult Hispanic male, for an incident that took place at the Happy Cat Smoke Shop on Jan. 15.
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who left woman hospitalized
PHOENIX — A woman is fighting for her life after being injured in a Phoenix hit-and-run early Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the crash near 34th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, where they found the woman on the ground in critical condition, police said. They transported her to a local hospital and began investigating the scene.
Glendale crash sends police officer to hospital
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale police officer is recovering in a hospital after being involved in a vehicle wreck early Friday morning, the city's police department said. The officer, who has yet to be identified by police, was traveling north on 59th Avenue near Olive Avenue when a vehicle pulled out of a private drive and collided with them, the department said.
Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 58-year-old man in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after a 58-year-old was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 28th Street and Broadway Road, they found Andrew Joaquin Salazar suffering from serious injuries. Officers said the fire department pronounced him deceased on scene.
Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Police...
KTAR.com
Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner
PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, impairment suspected
PHOENIX - A deadly rollover crash temporarily shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened near the Grant Street exit after a work truck was clipped by a speeding car. Two women were inside that car, and it reportedly...
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
Chandler police are investigating a shooting in a residential area Friday morning. Officers were called to a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road just before 9:30 a.m.
2 suspects arrested after 19-year-old is found shot outside Waffle House
PHOENIX — Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a 19-year-old man who was found wounded outside of a Valley Waffle House restaurant earlier this month. Leon Greer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head on New Year's Day after he...
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Man drove without tires for miles before causing Glendale crash: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man drove four miles without any tires before crashing into a car in Glendale, police said. 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic was found unconscious in the driver's seat by the time officers arrived on Jan. 17. His tires were reportedly blown out for some time before the accident happened.
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head Thursday in Coolidge, authorities said. Over a dozen bullet holes were found at the home where the girl was shot, according to the Coolidge Police Department. The shooting occurred near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue.
KTAR.com
Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale
PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot
MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson
PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
