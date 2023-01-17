GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale police officer is recovering in a hospital after being involved in a vehicle wreck early Friday morning, the city's police department said. The officer, who has yet to be identified by police, was traveling north on 59th Avenue near Olive Avenue when a vehicle pulled out of a private drive and collided with them, the department said.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO