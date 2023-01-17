LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse councilman, Dr. Nuemann, on city development, climate plan, senior center building sale

Read full article on original website
La Crosse’s park department looks at restoring community programs to Southside Center
You could say one neighborhood center in La Crosse has recovered slowly from being shut down three years ago because of COVID-19. After reopening, the Southside Neighborhood Center was used for many months as a site for city meetings, while City Hall was being remodeled. As a result, park department programs were moved to other buildings.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: What’s next for La Crosse’s schools with School Board president Dr. Juan Jimenez
La Crosse School Board president Dr. Juan Jimenez joined WIZM on Thursday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the future of the district post $194.7 million referendum question, as well as what entails being on the board. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on...
Senior center group meets to decide on city’s offer to sell building for $1
No decision from leaders of a north La Crosse senior center, who have about three weeks to make a decision on whether to accept an offer from the city to purchase the building they operate out of for $1. The Harry J Olson Senior Center board did get together Wednesday...
La Crosse County Board schedules abortion referendum for April, appoints Klekamp as county administrator
Wisconsin will not have a statewide referendum on abortion this April, but several counties might have their own abortion questions on the ballot. La Crosse County is one of them. The county board has voted 16-10 to allow an advisory referendum on whether to repeal or keep the state’s law...
La Crosse County Board likely set to hire Steve O’Malley replacement as administrator; discuss abortion ballot question
Jane Klekamp could finally be hired as the new La Crosse County administrator, when the county board meets Thursday for its monthly meeting. Klekamp has served as interim administrator since Steve O’Malley’s retirement back in August. County committees chose her as the final candidate after a job search...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Democratic Party chair Garcia on Van Orden bills, budget surplus, electric snow shovels
La Crosse County Democratic Party chair William Garcia in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss Derrick Van Orden proposals, billions in budget surplus and electric snow shovels. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on...
Piggy’s reopens its lunch buffet amidst challenges of being a downtown restaurant
The pandemic changed a lot of things, especially for those in the restaurant industry. Many restaurants reduced hours, struggled with staff shortages or had to close completely. Piggy’s Restaurant in downtown La Crosse recently opened their soup and salad lunch buffet for the first time since the pandemic. Owner...
Bare winter ground in La Crosse should be snow-covered again soon, with storm coming
In the middle of December, La Crosse received 11 inches of snow in a 9-day period. Most of that snow is gone now, but a new supply of snow is on the way, starting Wednesday night. The latest prediction from the National Weather Service suggests that La Crosse could get...
La Crosse Airport offers support to nationwide effort to recruit airline pilots
A shortage of qualified airline pilots across the U.S. is bring portrayed by a public interest group as, “Air service in crisis.”. The La Crosse Aviation Board is supporting a national campaign called “Rally for Air Service,” to find ways of increasing the supply of pilots for commercial airlines.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Change bail rules to give judges more discretion
We have heard it often. Our judges are soft on crime. That sentiment is behind an effort to change the Wisconsin Constitution to change how bail is issued for those placed under arrest. Under current law, judges in La Crosse and elsewhere can only issue bail as a way to ensure that a person returns for their next court date. Under the proposal, that will likely go to voters in a referendum, judges would be also be able to take into account the defendant’s criminal record, and the likelihood they would offend again. That makes sense. The more of a danger they are, the higher the bail could be. That could help shut the revolving door of criminals being released to the streets after a crime, only to offend again. The effort has gained momentum since that parade tragedy in Waukesha, where the man found guilty of killing six people had been released on a low cash bail just days earlier. The effort to put the issue on the ballot passed the Legislature easily last year, and will likely do so again in coming days. That clears the way for a constitutional amendment to go before voters in the April election. We have seen too often judges criticized for being soft on crime, when in reality their hands are tied by the Constitution. Changing the Constitution would give judges more discretion in trying to keep the community safe.
28-year-old man dies after being discovered unresponsive in La Crosse County Jail cell
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's office, jail staff discovered him unresponsive shortly after 2:30 a.m. Both La Crosse Fire department and TriState Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
Vehicle and School Bus Collide Head-On, Leaving One Hospitalized
(KWNO)- Early this morning at 6:08 a.m. the Winona County Sherriff’s Office responded to a head on collision accident involving a school bus and car on County Rd. 20, just past the Stockton trailer court. According to Winona County Officials, the car was traveling southbound on County Rd. 20....
Man dies in Olmsted County Jail
A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
La Crosse’s Davis scores 5 off bench, as Badgers snap 3-game losing streak
After back-to-back scoreless games, La Crosse native Jordan Davis didn’t start for the first time this season. Regardless, the 6-foot-4, junior guard played 29 minutes and the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-60 win over Penn State. Tyler Wahl made...
