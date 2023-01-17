ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse councilman, Dr. Nuemann, on city development, climate plan, senior center building sale

By Rick Solem
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
wizmnews.com

Change bail rules to give judges more discretion

We have heard it often. Our judges are soft on crime. That sentiment is behind an effort to change the Wisconsin Constitution to change how bail is issued for those placed under arrest. Under current law, judges in La Crosse and elsewhere can only issue bail as a way to ensure that a person returns for their next court date. Under the proposal, that will likely go to voters in a referendum, judges would be also be able to take into account the defendant’s criminal record, and the likelihood they would offend again. That makes sense. The more of a danger they are, the higher the bail could be. That could help shut the revolving door of criminals being released to the streets after a crime, only to offend again. The effort has gained momentum since that parade tragedy in Waukesha, where the man found guilty of killing six people had been released on a low cash bail just days earlier. The effort to put the issue on the ballot passed the Legislature easily last year, and will likely do so again in coming days. That clears the way for a constitutional amendment to go before voters in the April election. We have seen too often judges criticized for being soft on crime, when in reality their hands are tied by the Constitution. Changing the Constitution would give judges more discretion in trying to keep the community safe.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Vehicle and School Bus Collide Head-On, Leaving One Hospitalized

(KWNO)- Early this morning at 6:08 a.m. the Winona County Sherriff’s Office responded to a head on collision accident involving a school bus and car on County Rd. 20, just past the Stockton trailer court. According to Winona County Officials, the car was traveling southbound on County Rd. 20....
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Olmsted County Jail

A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

