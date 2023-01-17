ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Kansas City man accused of killing woman in drunk driving crash in Overland Park

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT7hE_0kGqrwZe00

A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of drunk driving and killing a woman in a deadly crash in Overland Park on the day before Halloween.

Alexander Kohrs, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, a level 2 person felony, or in the alternative, DUI-Involuntary manslaughter, a level 4 person felony.

Kohrs is accused of killing Karla Joy O'Malley, 62, after crashing into her on Oct. 30, 2022.

According to her obituary , on the night she was killed, O'Malley had joined her daughter and granddaughters for dinner. She was later hit as she was going home.

O'Malley was in hospice for 40 days, but never regained conscious. She later died on Dec. 8, 2022, according to the obituary.

Records show he was booked into the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center on Monday. His bond is set at $250,000.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Mission Police: Man taken into custody after alleged domestic violence incident, standoff

MISSION, Kan. — A man is in custody facing charges after an alleged domestic violence incident and standoff in Johnson County, Kansas, early Thursday. Police in Mission, Kansas, were dispatched to the 5700 block of Woodson after a woman called for help. Police determined she needed medical attention, and she said she was the victim of an assault by her estranged husband.
MISSION, KS
WIBW

Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy