Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Sun for Saturday, rain for Sunday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was back to January reality Friday! Readings only reached the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have more sunshine Saturday before wet weather returns by Sunday. The weekend starts dry with a good dose of sunshine for Saturday. Highs...
WBKO
Cooler today before rain returns later this weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
WBKO
Turning colder for Friday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wind Thursday was STRONG! Gusts exceeded 50 mph in parts of the area. The wind gradually subsides tonight as colder air seeps into the region. Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
WBKO
Wind Advisory through Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds thickened this afternoon ahead of a frontal system arriving tonight. Along and ahead of it comes gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is very low, but not at zero, for late tonight. Expect showers to increase in coverage...
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WBKO
WKU Track and Field has a great showing at Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky Track and Field turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both...
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
WBKO
Ryan Quarles’ first visit to Bowling Green after cancellation of campaign stop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, delivered his final keynote speech at the 2023 Kentucky Commodity Conference. This marks his first appearance in Bowling Green since his last visit was canceled. His campaign stop with the Republican Women’s Club of...
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
WBKO
Kentucky Lottery: New Winner Alert
Sponsored - Kenneth Creek of Bowling Green is feeling lucky after he claimed two large wins on the 500X Scratch-off game. Kenneth bought one of the 500X tickets recently at Minit Mart in Bowling Green winning $10,000. Three days later, after buying another ticket at a different Minit Mart location, he won $50,000 on the same game.
WBKO
KHSAA approves Class and District realignment for 2023 and 2024 football seasons
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 football seasons and we have a few changes here in South Central Kentucky. We’ll start with the biggest changes, teams that switched Classes. Warren Central will leaving 4A and will move...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
WBKO
WKU held scoreless in overtime as it falls to La Tech 85-74
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team lost its fifth straight game against La Tech, as the Hilltoppers are held scoreless in overtime, leading to the Bulldogs winning 85-74. Five Hilltoppers scored in double figures as Jamarion Sharp led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dayvion McKnight followed with 12 points and 8 assists and scored his 1,000th career point. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton both finished with 11 points.
WBKO
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
WBKO
UPDATE: Glasgow Police locate missing woman
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says 80-year-old Pauline S. Sowders has been found safe after being reported missing Friday Jan. 20. Glasgow Police thanks everyone for providing information.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
WBKO
Hawkins named WKU’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University student Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville was named the institution’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar, a designation awarded to 100 undergraduate child and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel for study abroad per academic year. The John S. McCain International Scholarship...
WBKO
New Barren County Treasurer appointed
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. Now, the Barren County Fiscal Court has appointed a new treasurer to take Hoffman’s place. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd said things were “a little bit chaotic” following Hoffman’s leave, but that the court...
Comments / 0