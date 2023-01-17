ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Sun for Saturday, rain for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was back to January reality Friday! Readings only reached the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have more sunshine Saturday before wet weather returns by Sunday. The weekend starts dry with a good dose of sunshine for Saturday. Highs...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cooler today before rain returns later this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Turning colder for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wind Thursday was STRONG! Gusts exceeded 50 mph in parts of the area. The wind gradually subsides tonight as colder air seeps into the region. Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wind Advisory through Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds thickened this afternoon ahead of a frontal system arriving tonight. Along and ahead of it comes gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is very low, but not at zero, for late tonight. Expect showers to increase in coverage...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Coldest night of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

WKU Track and Field has a great showing at Bellarmine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky Track and Field turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Kentucky Lottery: New Winner Alert

Sponsored - Kenneth Creek of Bowling Green is feeling lucky after he claimed two large wins on the 500X Scratch-off game. Kenneth bought one of the 500X tickets recently at Minit Mart in Bowling Green winning $10,000. Three days later, after buying another ticket at a different Minit Mart location, he won $50,000 on the same game.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU held scoreless in overtime as it falls to La Tech 85-74

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team lost its fifth straight game against La Tech, as the Hilltoppers are held scoreless in overtime, leading to the Bulldogs winning 85-74. Five Hilltoppers scored in double figures as Jamarion Sharp led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dayvion McKnight followed with 12 points and 8 assists and scored his 1,000th career point. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton both finished with 11 points.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Glasgow Police locate missing woman

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says 80-year-old Pauline S. Sowders has been found safe after being reported missing Friday Jan. 20. Glasgow Police thanks everyone for providing information.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Hawkins named WKU’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University student Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville was named the institution’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar, a designation awarded to 100 undergraduate child and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel for study abroad per academic year. The John S. McCain International Scholarship...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

New Barren County Treasurer appointed

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. Now, the Barren County Fiscal Court has appointed a new treasurer to take Hoffman’s place. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd said things were “a little bit chaotic” following Hoffman’s leave, but that the court...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

