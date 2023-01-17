ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet adoptable dog gets knitted ears after amputation

By Laura Morrison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WJW) — One very good boy, who comes with adorable knitted ears, is looking for his forever family.

Willy Wonka, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, was recently attacked by a group of dogs and had to have his ears amputated. After healing and getting a sweet pair of homemade ears from a veterinary technician, the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says the pet is ready for adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rcPe_0kGqrBWr00
Photo courtesy Sacramento SPCA

This dog is getting national recognition for his new ears, but those interested in adopting him must do so in California.

The animal rescue group says Willy has an easygoing personality and does well with children. And anyone who takes him home will receive two pairs of prosthetic ears (one homemade, the other purchased) for the pup.

Find out more about the adoption process and the Sacramento SPCA right here.

