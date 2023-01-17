ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Vea among injured Bucs active for playoff game vs. Cowboys

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nose tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Mike Edwards and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are among several key Tampa Bay players who sat out the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale but are active for Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Linebacker Carl Nassib and safety Logan Ryan are also in uniform, as is receiver Mike Evans, who sat out the final week of the regular season because of an illness.

Earlier Monday, the Bucs activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster, a move that strengthens the offensive line.

Jensen missed the entire regular season after injuring his left knee on the second day of training camp. He has been practicing with the team since Dec. 28, when the Bucs designated him to return from IR.

The ninth-year pro’s injury, combined with losing guards Ali Marpet (retirement) and Alex Cappa (free agency) forced the Bucs to rely on a largely young, inexperienced offensive line to protect Tom Brady this season.

Jensen’s return comes as his replacement, second-year pro Robert Hainsey, is dealing with a sore hamstring. Backup center Nick Leverett, a starter at left guard the past 10 games, is inactive Monday night because of knee and shoulder injuries.

NFL

Tampa Bay’s other inactives include wide receiver Breshad Perriman, safety Keanu Neal, tight end Kyle Rudolph and third-string quarterback Kyle Trask.

Defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore, linebacker Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, and cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Nahshon Wright are inactive for Dallas.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

