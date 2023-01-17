ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonyasith puts up 19 as UMBC beats Hartford 87-62

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith had 19 points and UMBC beat Hartford 87-62 on Monday night.

Boonyasith shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Retrievers (13-6). Jarvis Doles scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Colton Lawrence recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

The Hawks (4-15) were led by Briggs McClain, who posted 20 points and two steals. Hartford also got 18 points from Michael Dunne. In addition, Lorenzo Washington finished with seven points. The loss was the Hawks’ ninth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

