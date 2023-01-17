ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February

The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Joe Cain Procession public meeting announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Joe Cain Marching Society will host a meeting Jan 30, 6:00pm at The Brickyard on Dauphin St downtown to provide information to the public regarding marching in the Joe Cain Procession. The Procession, led by Chief Slac, is set for 2:30pm Sun Feb 19, 2023. It is free of charge and open to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!. MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon. Time:...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away. It is with a heavy heart I share the news that our Chief of Police, Mike Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack. Mike became the Tribe’s Chief of Police in...
CHICKASAW, AL
utv44.com

MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

West Mobile committee in favor of annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fun events, concerts and shows coming to Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global has a fun lineup of events heading to downtown Mobile. Ryan Foster joined us with a look!. April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever”. MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:. January 19 - The Temptations & The Four...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

