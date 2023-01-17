Read full article on original website
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February
The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
utv44.com
Joe Cain Procession public meeting announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Joe Cain Marching Society will host a meeting Jan 30, 6:00pm at The Brickyard on Dauphin St downtown to provide information to the public regarding marching in the Joe Cain Procession. The Procession, led by Chief Slac, is set for 2:30pm Sun Feb 19, 2023. It is free of charge and open to the public.
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!. MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon. Time:...
First Black student at Spring Hill College, admitted in 1954, dies
The first Black student at Spring Hill College in Mobile, admitted in 1954, has died, the college announced. Dr. Julia Ponquinette Joyner, an alumnus of the college who went on to become a physician, died on Jan. 7, in Richmond, Va., the school said. She was 88. Dr. Joyner and...
utv44.com
Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration to impact postal service on February 21, 2023
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration in Mobile, AL, will impact postal service as follows:. Residential or business mail and package delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603, and 36604 temporarily will be suspended. The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in...
utv44.com
New Carnival season and new rules for watching the parades on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — For David Ladnier, the wait is almost over. That's why he was shopping this week at Toomey's Mardi Gras Store. For him, carnival season begins this weekend. "See, I'm in the parade this Saturday on Dauphin Island," he says, enthusiastically. Ah, yes... Dauphin Island...
utv44.com
Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away. It is with a heavy heart I share the news that our Chief of Police, Mike Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack. Mike became the Tribe’s Chief of Police in...
utv44.com
MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
utv44.com
In light of bus crossing accidents, 'Buster' robot to teach Mobile students bus safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public School System has a new tool when it comes to teaching school bus safety. This—in a time when we’ve seen many students killed or injured while getting on or off the school bus. Meet Buster-- A fully functional, animated...
Mobile businesses concerned as Springhill Avenue closed for railroad repairs
Construction on the railroad on Springhill Avenue, just east of I-65 began this week, shutting the busy road down for at least 10 days.
utv44.com
MCPSS Board President and MPD Chief weigh in on student bringing a gun to campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a B.C. Rain High School student brought a gun in his backpack to campus. NBC 15 is learning that an official on campus found the gun when they pulled that student aside after noticing something was wrong. This incident has sparked questions about...
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
utv44.com
West Mobile committee in favor of annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
Where’s the line? Mobile officials release four potential annexation maps
On Wednesday, the city of Mobile released four maps, outlining potential territory for the city to annex, after months of debate and speculation about what areas will be included. “It takes five of seven councilors to approve to allow the vote in the proposed annexation area, and it failed in...
utv44.com
Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fun events, concerts and shows coming to Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global has a fun lineup of events heading to downtown Mobile. Ryan Foster joined us with a look!. April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever”. MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:. January 19 - The Temptations & The Four...
utv44.com
Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
