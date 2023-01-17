Read full article on original website
Watch: Road Trippin' to Montana's backcountry for a snowmobiling adventure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowmobiling through Montana’s spectacular backcountry is a favorite wintertime sport. In this Road Trippin’ adventure, we take you to the Lolo National Forest to experience the thrill of cruising over the snow on one of Montana’s most popular snowmobile trails and the rush of catching some air in a snowmobiler’s playground.
'Yellowstone' series brings visitors, millions of dollars to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A brand-new study from the University of Montana details how the hit show “Yellowstone” is becoming to be a huge economic boost for Montana. The result found that the production resulted in roughly $730 million in spending to Montana’s economy. The show also...
Friday begins with patchy freezing fog; next weather maker set to arrive late Saturday
We have seen partial clearing overnight -- primarily across southwest and west central Montana -- allowing for patchy freezing fog to develop. Black ice will be possible this morning and could create a few slick spots for the morning commute as a result. Friday and most of Saturday will be...
Montana VA to host virtual event for veterans
MISSOULA, Mont. — A virtual Veterans Experience Action Center event is coming up this Tuesday through Thursday. The VA Veteran Experience Office and the Montana VA Health Care System will host the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The event allows Montana veterans to get one-on-one...
Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
Snow on the way for the weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday through 5 PM Sunday for the West Glacier Region and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the higher terrain. Snow squalls will be possible along the front overnight Saturday night, producing brief intense snow rates.
Light snow possible Thursday before a brief break; next weather maker arrives Saturday
-- Light snow showers have moved into western Montana overnight and will continue to fall over the area before beginning to dissipate this afternoon. A few showers could linger in the higher terrain overnight. Only light accumulations up to an inch is expected, though passes such as Lookout and Lolo could see up to a few inches of snow accumulate.
Climate rally planned for Helena
MISSOULA, Mont. — A climate rally is planned at the state Capitol in Helena on Friday. A coalition of Montana climate groups, legislators, faith community leaders, and tribal representatives are holding the Protect Our Home Climate Advocacy Day tomorrow, and expect hundreds of diverse Montanans at this rally. The...
Patchy freezing fog; tracking the next weather maker
Lingering light snow showers will continue this afternoon without much of an impact. Generally, by late this evening cloud cover will partially clear out- allowing for the development of patchy freezing fog by Friday morning. Black ice will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Friday and most of Saturday will...
Light snow returns late tonight and tomorrow
- It's been a nice Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Over the next several hours, cloud cover will continue to fill in ahead of the next weather maker. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, much of western Montana will see light snow showers move in. Only a light accumulation of up to an inch is expected, although passes such as Lookout and Lolo could see up to a few inches of snow accumulate. Showers begin to clear out by the afternoon, with only a few isolated showers in the higher terrain expected tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s/upper 20s for highs with lows anywhere from the single digits across southwest Montana to 10s and 20s elsewhere.
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
Montana proposes restricting Medicaid-funded abortions
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income women to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is...
Legislators discuss bill that could reduce income taxes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana legislators discussed a new bill aimed at reducing income taxes on Tuesday. A key point of Senate Bill 121 would reduce the current state income tax rate from 6.5% to 5.9%, potentially leading to relief of $250 million over the course of the next two years.
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
Gianforte appoints new commissioner of political practices
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte has appointed Chris Gallus to serve as the new Commissioner of Political Practices. The following was sent out by the Office of the Governor:. Governor Greg Gianforte today announced his appointment of Chris Gallus to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices. “Montanans...
Higher ed commissioner issues TikTok ban
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian directed all campuses in the Montana University System last week to block access to the social media app TikTok on university-run networks and to suspend all university-run TikTok accounts. The announcement brings the university system into compliance with a...
Five child welfare bills to watch this legislative session
HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers, advocates and the state health department are poised to consider dozens of bills during the 68th Legislature to reform parts of the child protection and foster care systems. Stakeholders say the issue will likely be a defining policy priority of the session and an arena well-suited for bipartisan compromise.
Property tax relief bill revived after being tabled
HELENA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte responded to state lawmakers' decision to push aside a bill meant to help Montana property taxpayers. In his weekly press conference on Thursday, Gianforte openly criticized a bipartisan group of legislators who voted to table his proposal to provide up to $2,000 in property tax rebates over the 2022 and 2023 tax years. Known as House Bill 222, the item has been a part of his plan to give the state’s surplus back to residents.
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
