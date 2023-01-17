Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
Related
NBCMontana
MSU students to hold welcome back round dance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Native American students at Montana State University invite everyone to the inaugural welcome back round dance. A meal gets underway at 5 p.m. at the American Indian Hall, with singing right afterward, featuring songs composed by champion singers from across North America. Everyone is welcome to join in the singing.
NBCMontana
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
NBCMontana
Bozeman officials remind residents of pet licensing requirements
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman officials said they have seen an influx of people licensing their pets. City code requires all dogs, cats and chickens to be licensed, and you need a kennel license for more than two cats or two dogs. However, new residents may not be familiar with...
NBCMontana
Comments on planned Bozeman community center welcome at open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public can give input Thursday night on Bozeman's plan for a new community center, likely on the west side of town. It would include a library and a recreation and swim center. The city says the population is growing and people don't have enough year-round indoor spaces to enjoy being active, learning, reading and connecting with others.
NBCMontana
Bozeman officials seek feedback on new community center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is looking for feedback on a new community center. Development plans include a library, recreation and swim center. On Thursday, officials hosted an open house at the Public Safety Center, and locals stopped by to view concept art and share their thoughts.
NBCMontana
Presidents Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Presidents Polar Plunge in Bozeman will benefit Special Olympics Montana athletes. In 2022, the organization raised almost $40,000, and organizers hope to raise even more this year. The event takes place on Feb. 18 at the Glen Lake Rotary Park at 1 p.m. All are...
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on US 191 resurfacing
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a proposal to resurface seven miles of US Highway 191 in Bozeman. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Transportation:. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite...
NBCMontana
New MSU volleyball head coach eager to work with team
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Wednesday, Bobcat Nation gave a warm welcome to their new head volleyball coach, Matt Houk. Houk brings a wealth of experience as head coach, a quality MSU athletic director Leon Costello said he searched for in each candidate he interviewed. “I wanted someone that had...
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced to prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to a prohibited person in possession of firearms Thursday. Christopher Lee Wylie, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. According to court documents,...
NBCMontana
Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash of a commercial vehicle in the eastbound driving lane of I-90, at mile marker 309.1. Montana Highway Patrol's crash map indicates the crash involves a fatality, and was reported at 3:53 a.m. NBC Montana will update this story as...
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Aric Collin Normile, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempting to send obscene images to a minor during an undercover investigation. The U.S. Attorney's...
Comments / 0