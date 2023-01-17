Read full article on original website
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Owatonna, Minnesota
Three company leaders share why they chose to live and build their businesses in Owatonna. Entrepreneurs need a certain amount of pluck to go into business for themselves, but the environment they choose is just as important. Does the location offer a supportive infrastructure for start-ups, a good pool of local talent and a network of other entrepreneurs?
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
KAAL-TV
Mayo High School receives diversity award
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo High School has done what no other school was able to do in the state, reaching more than 50 percent of female participation in AP Computer Science A. They are being honored with the Female Diversity Award. Something computer science teacher Eric Dirks is very proud of.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
kymnradio.net
Updated School Closings and for 1-19: Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kenyon Wanamingo, Owatonna, Randolph, Tri-City United Public Schools are all closed today
Some 4-5″ inches of snow fell overnight over South-Central Minnesota last night, and more is expected into the late. morning hours. The snow has caused many area schools to either delay the start of the school day or cancel school altogether. Northfield Public Schools are closed, and the students...
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
visitwinona.com
Four Winona coffee shops make best cafes list in southern Minnesota
KRFO Radio made an announcement on National Gourmet Coffee Day that 4 Winona coffee shops made their list of best popular and gourmet coffee shops in Southern Minnesota. The list includes Blooming Grounds Coffee House which is “known for its coffee, occasional live music, and just a friendly and relaxing atmosphere!” The Acoustic Cafe roasts beans on site and serves a a cup of coffee with a sandwich made with homemade bread. The Blue Heron Coffee House serves specialty drinks including Cafe Miel and Cafe Creme Brule along with a breakfast and lunch menu that is made with local and organic ingredients. Mugby Junction serves both cold and hot coffee and also has kombucha on tap.
KAAL-TV
One injured in semi rollover on Interstate 90
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a semi rollover in Mower County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 195. The Minnesota State Patrol said Ruben Matthew Martinez, 37 of San Antonio, Texas, was headed west when...
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police, RFD respond to possible vehicle into home crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to a report of a possible vehicle into home crash on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 3500 block of 15 Ave. NW in Rochester. A call into RPD came in just...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: MnDOT reopens stretch of southbound I-35 south of Owatonna after semi jackknife
UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) – MnDOT has reopened a stretch of southbound I-35 after a semi jackknifed early Friday morning. The southbound lanes between Exit 32 – Steele County Road 4 – and MN 30 (7 to 14 miles south of Owatonna) were closed for approximately two hours as crews worked to remove the semi that was blocking both lanes of traffic.
KAAL-TV
Universal school lunches could have unintended consequences, school leaders say
(ABC 6 News) – A pandemic-era policy could be returning to Minnesota schools, as a new proposal has passed the house committee and would provide all students access to a free school lunch. Many democratic lawmakers have been pushing for the bill for a while, saying that the impact...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to May 2022 stabbing
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man charged with stabbing another man in May 2022 has entered a guilty plea. 20-year-old Mazem Caden Gisi amended his plea to guilty Thursday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder and another count of second-degree assault were dismissed. According to...
