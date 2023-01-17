Read full article on original website
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
Nika Cristiani | CEO Cristiani’s Balance, Fitness & Nutrition, LLC, Beverly Hills | Creator of GYM IN A BOX™️Marco DerhyBeverly Hills, CA
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
Carole Cook, Veteran ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98WilliamBeverly Hills, CA
scvnews.com
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the seventh annual “Youth Arts Showcase,” which will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market Street. Submit an original work for a chance to be showcased during the event.
beverlypress.com
New Beverly Hills museum dazzles visitors
When Thierry Guetta, now known as Mr. Brainwash, set out to document the life of his cousin, Parisian street artist Space Invader in 1999, he had no intention of becoming an artist himself. As Guetta dove deeper into the world of street art, he began to not only film his...
scvnews.com
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will have a number of upcoming forums and events geared to equip and help SCV businesses navigate some of the important issues facing the business community this year. Please review the below and click on the links to find out more and register...
beverlypress.com
Andy Garcia jazzes up at Catalina
Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician Andy Garcia will perform at Hollywood’s iconic Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Rooted in music from Cuba, Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club’s 36th anniversary, which celebrates jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood. At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
scvnews.com
Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only concert at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, Mar. 14, at 7 p.m. The concert will benefit the West Ranch High School Music Program. It will provide funds for the purchase of new music and instruments, the hiring of clinicians to assist student musicians hone their skills, and for the students to attend jazz festivals and other music education activities.
scvnews.com
Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto. She had no children of her own and wanted to find a way to help the children of Castaic, where she lived for many years. She decided to establish a trust fund that would support Castaic students to further their education after she passed. She personally set up the parameters of the fund. It was her desire that all scholarships awarded would go to students that currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School.
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 16 – Jan. 22, 2023
As Hollywood’s backlot, Santa Clarita has a number of television shows set to film this week in the city. For residents, the sight of film crews and trailers in popular filming locations like Old Town Newhall is a familiar sight. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita: Television CSI: Vegas The follow-up to the ...
Collider
Regal Cinemas Closing 39 Locations Across the US Following Bankruptcy
As Cineworld continues its bankruptcy proceedings, its subsidiary Regal Cinemas will close 39 theater locations starting next month, The Wrap has reported. The iconic Sherman Oaks Galleria location that the cinema chain had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, in June 2021, is among the locations set to close down.
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
Santa Ana Officials Vote to Dissolve Downtown Business District After Latino Stores’ Outcry
After a pandemic, a streetcar construction project and a debate about what kind of shops are welcome in downtown Santa Ana, City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to dissolve the business improvement system that taxes and promotes the area’s merchants. A protest against Downtown, Inc., an economic interest...
places.travel
Discover 2 of California’s Hidden Ski Gems
Ready to go California skiing on such a winter’s day? There are many hidden ski gems in the California mountains, and we are ready to help you discover a few. We have some great locations in the California area, starting with a three-day itinerary that is perfect for a long weekend or winter getaway. So find your ski gear and winter woolies because it’s time to hit the slopes!
kion546.com
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
beverlypress.com
Mayor Bass moves into Getty House
Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this Week
Is it just me, or is food getting much more expensive? I took myself out to a solo lunch this week and was shocked when I was upcharged for both a bread basket AND inflation! When extras like these get too much to stomach, it's fast food to the rescue. See which fast-casual restaurants are stepping up their game with limited-time fast food specials you need to know about right now.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Horses Killed In Santa Clarita Barn Fire
At least two horses died in an early morning barn fire in Santa Clarita on Tuesday. At about 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire in a barn on the 23400 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It ...
