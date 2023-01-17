The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto. She had no children of her own and wanted to find a way to help the children of Castaic, where she lived for many years. She decided to establish a trust fund that would support Castaic students to further their education after she passed. She personally set up the parameters of the fund. It was her desire that all scholarships awarded would go to students that currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School.

CASTAIC, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO