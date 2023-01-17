Read full article on original website
Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Makes Rare Return to Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Crisscrossing story lines with returning "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" sends viewers to watch the animated anthology series
James Cameron Says the ‘Avatar’ Ride at Walt Disney World Prepped Audiences for the Sequel: ‘We Snuck a Couple of Ilu In There’
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at the time of writing, is on track to cross the $2 billion mark this weekend. This is an incredible feat for any movie; it’s even more impressive given that the sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” just opened a month ago.
The 11 Best New Shows to Stream in January 2023
While January ushers in a fresh start to the year, this month also unveils a new slate of binge-worthy shows. Most eye-catching on our list of some of the best new shows to stream this month is a new murder-mystery howdunit from “Glass Onion” writer-director Rian Johnson, video game-based adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, a revival of the beloved “That ‘70s Show” and a dark comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, all of which can be found on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and AMC+ this month.
‘That ’90s Show’ Review: Netflix Spinoff Eventually Finds Its Groove
Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty is the shining star of this sometimes awkward sequel series
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
Why Hyde Isn’t in ‘That ’90s Show’
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for “That ’90s Show” Season 1. While all major players from “That ’70s Show” reunite in some form or another on Netflix’s spinoff series, “That ’90s Show,” there is one notable omission — that of Danny Masterson’s Hyde (first name Steven), the original Fox sitcom’s resident troublemaker and burnout.
‘Dear Edward': Get Your Tissues Ready for Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in the First Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama (Video)
Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton are teaming up for a new series from the producers of “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights”: “Dear Edward” on Apple TV+. Declared in a release from Apple to be a “heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of that which makes us human,” “Dear Edward” is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano. It’s written by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano is also attached as EP with Oscar winner Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”), who will direct the pilot.
‘Selling the OC’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix
Production is set to begin in the coming weeks
Disney Sends Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ to Theaters
Walt Disney just dropped a slew of new release dates, most of which were of the “untitled” variety like “untitled Disney,” “untitled Pixar” and “untitled Disney Animation.” It is still nice to know that the studio intends to be releasing animated movies in theaters at least up until the end of 2026, but the one named title is “The Booygeyman.”
‘Willow’ Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan on Chances the Disney+ Series Will Return: ‘We Think There’s a Shot’
Plus: could Val Kilmer join the show?
Disney California Adventure Park celebrates Lunar New Year
Disney California Adventure Park is celebrating Lunar New Year, ringing in the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Cat with food and fun for all!
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Over $1 Billion From 3D Screenings Alone
More than 60% of tickets sold for ”The Way of Water“ have come with 3D glasses, but will that lead to reigniting the format for future movies?. Director James Cameron has pushed for moviegoers to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the big screen and in 3D — as he did with its 2009 predecessor. That is the format for which it was intended. The box office numbers shows that the majority of those who have bought a ticket have listened.
Bryan Cranston Surprised With Footage of Him as a Dating Service Interviewer in the ’80s: ‘It Actually Worked Really Well’ (Video)
Bryan Cranston is no stranger to the life of a working actor – and the sometimes sideways means of making ends meet that come with it. Sitting with Kelly Clarkson for Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner remembered his early days as an actor waiting tables – “I wasn’t great at the actual etiquette of waiting” – and loading trucks in downtown Los Angeles with fellow thespian Andy Garcia – “Hard work.”
Disney Ups Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul to DGE Head of Comms, Taps Hulu’s Candice Ashton to Lead Television Studios Publicity
Charissa Gilmore, Disney’s General Entertainment’s senior vice president of corporate communications, will depart the company after more than 30 years of service. The news was confirmed in a Thursday memo to staff from DGE Content Chairman Dana Walden. Effective immediately, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul has been promoted to the newly...
Edward Pressman, Producer of ‘Wall Street,’ ‘The Crow,’ ‘Conan the Barbarian,’ Dies at 79
Pressman, who also produced "American Psycho" and "Bad Lieutenant," died Tuesday night in Los Angeles
‘That ‘90s Show’ Star Callie Haverda Talks Ushering in a ‘New Wave of Kids’ in ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff
Callie Haverda, the Austin-hailing 15-year-old ushering in a “new wave of kids” in Netflix’s “That ‘70s Show” spinoff, had previously turned down auditions for series filmed in front of live audiences. So one can imagine her surprise when she noticed the viewer bleachers after she had booked the lead role of Leia Forman, her first major starring part.
Twitter Revenue Plunges 40% as Top Advertisers Flee Under Elon Musk
Concerns over brand safety are behind as many as 500 advertisers withholding their ad spend on the social media platform in recent months
‘Fairyland’ Film Review: Moving Memoir of Daughter and Queer Father Hits the Screen With Emotional Heft
Scoot McNairy is going to break your heart in Andrew Durham’s debut feature “Fairyland,” produced by Sofia Coppola and adapted from Alysia Abbott’s “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father.” McNairy stars as Steve Abbott, a writer and widower who packs up his battered red Volkswagen bug and moves his young daughter Alysia (Nessa Dougherty) to San Francisco in the 1970s after the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.
‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed by Netflix for Sixth and Final Season (Video)
“Cobra Kai” will be coming back to Netflix screens with its sixth and final season, the creators of the show shared Friday in a message to its fandom. For five seasons, “Cobrai Kai” has extended the universe of one of Hollywood’s most iconic fictional professional fighting tales. The American martial arts comedy-drama series serves as a sequel to the original “The Karate Kid” and takes place 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.
Amazon Freevee Gives Straight-to-Series Order to ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Starring Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee
Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh,” starring Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”), comedian Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck”) and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (“Smash”). The original comedy is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (“Black-ish,” “The Middle”), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
