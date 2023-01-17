ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel

On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
TheStreet

Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneyfanatic.com

LIST: Most Disappointing Disney World Restaurants Per Guests

Here is the collected list of the most disappointing Walt Disney World Resort restaurants per Guests, along with their reasoning for the choice!. Based on a discussion started by Disney Guest and Reddit user u/diiizzzzoooo, with the question,. “What restaurant disappointed you the most, not necessarily because the food or...
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Latest CHANGES in the Park Pass Lawsuit Filed by Annual Passholders Against Disney

Disney has been involved in a number of lawsuits over the years, and another one is seeing some big developments now. Disney has recently had to deal with a Park Pass lawsuit from Magic Key passholders, a Park Pass lawsuit initiated by Annual Passholders, and an investor lawsuit stemming from Disney’s handling of the Parental Rights in Education Bill in Florida (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”). Right now, we’re taking a closer look at the Annual Pass Park Pass lawsuit as that has seen some major developments.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Restaurant Menu Changes Hit Disney World This Week

It’s been a great week in Disney World — for FOOD! That’s because the EPCOT Festival of the Arts has started, and we made our way around the festival trying out EVERYTHING. We also grabbed the new Pistachio drink at Starbucks and noticed that Spice Road Table...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Good Neighbor Luxury Hotels You May Not Know About

For many folks embarking on a Walt Disney World vacation, nothing but accommodations at an official Disney World Hotel will do. For others, however, it’s all a matter of what’s most convenient or discounted, especially if you’re looking for something a little more extravagant like a spacious suite. While it’s true that Disney Deluxe Resort designations offer many such options, several of Disney’s Good Neighbor Hotels also stand out in offering luxury, space, and stellar onsite amenities. What’s more, because they carry an official status for being Good Neighbor Resorts to Disney, you know that you can expect many of the same elevated qualities and standards that truly call out Disney magic, like special perks and benefits, and even arranged transportation to and from Disney Park locations and other surrounding Disney venues. While the actual list is rather extensive, to say the least, here are just a couple of luxury Disney World Good Neighbor Resorts you may not know about.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

When You Should Say NO to Disney World’s New Dining Package

Disney just announced a new promotional offer that could save guests money on food in Disney World — and who doesn’t love to save money in Disney World?. This promotion allows guests to book a vacation package where they’ll receive a free gift card that can only exclusively be used in Disney World restaurants. It’s not exactly the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s about the closest thing we’ve seen since the dining plan was put on hold in 2020. But is it something you should consider for your Disney World trip?
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTO: CEO Bob Iger Visited Disney World This Week!

A LOT has happened in Disney World since Bob Iger returned to his role as CEO of the Walt Disney Company. The park pass reservation system changed for Annual Passholders, overnight parking is free again at Disney World hotels, and Genie+ users will soon get free PhotoPass downloads of attraction photos. The CEO also recently visited Disney World and met with Cast Members.
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: 9 Rides You Should NEVER Ride in Disney World

Is EVERY ride in Disney World gonna be worth your time?. Honest answer: Not at all. So let’s talk about the rides you should NEVER ride in The Most Magical Place on Earth — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below: 9 Rides You Should NEVER...

