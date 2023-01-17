Read full article on original website
Michael “Mike” Weaver
Michael “Mike” Weaver, 40, of Galion passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born February 17, 1982 in Bucyrus and was the son of Doyle James Weaver and Lorrie (Heath) Gossett. Mike was self-employed in construction and enjoyed working and the outdoors. He is survived by his...
Ruth B. Saffell
Ruth B. Saffell, 92 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 16, 2023 at home. Ruth was born May 14, 1930 in Bucyrus to the late John A. and Marie (Zaebst) Messerschmidt. She was married November 12, 1950 to Donald H. Saffell who preceded her in death on April 1, 2015. She was also preceded in death by brother John Messerschmidt and sisters Mary Ellen Crokie, Violet Stein, and Vada Jenny.
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
Chief addresses council-guns blazing
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Police Chief Neil Assenheimer waited nearly two hours to address the Finance Committee during their meeting Thursday evening. Assenheimer told the council that Bucyrus Police Officers and dispatchers are working excessive overtime to provide minimum coverage to the city. Currently, two officers are on the road for...
Wynford rebounds to beat Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — Wynford head coach Amy Taylor-Sheldon drew inspiration from a college coach looking at the process of failure and used it to motivate her club. After three straight losses to Upper Sandusky, Tiffin Colombian and Carey, the veteran coach talked to her team about what they learned. “I...
Welcome Home Program 2023
BELLEVUE—Firelands Federal Credit Union, in cooperation with Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), is pleased to announce the return of the Welcome Home Program (WHP). The WHP offers grants to fund reasonable down payment and closing costs for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Since its inception in 1998, the FHLB has dispersed $182.6 million in Affordable Housing Program funds on behalf of more than 37,350 households.
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 17
Wynford (8-7, 4-5 N10): Shots 24-50; 3-pt. shots 7-24 (Maradath Engler 2, Grace Stucky 2, Alexis Stevely 2, Reese McGuire); Free throws 11-15; Rebounds 41 (Reese McGuire 10); Turnovers 13. Scoring: Zoe Whitmeyer 2 1 5, Maradath Engler 2 0 6, Reese McGuire 3 3 10, Kenna Caldwell 0 1 1, Grace Stucky 7 2 18, Alexis Stevely 5 3 15, Katie Wagner 5 1 11.
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
New trial date set for Anthony Morgan
BUCYRUS—Following a brief postponement, the trial for a Bucyrus man is set to begin Thursday, January 26th at 8:30 am in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court with Judge Sean Leuthold presiding. Anthony Morgan, 53, 627 W. Mansfield St., faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in...
Crawford SWCD Board Members reorganize and schedule 2023 meetings; public is welcome
CRAWFORD COUNTY—The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2023. Adam Spiegel is the Chairperson; Larry Leonhardt is Vice-Chairperson; Eric Hanes is Secretary; David Paynter is Treasurer; and Ben Stuckey is the Fiscal Agent. Board meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of the...
Buckeye Central defense checks New Riegel
NEW WASHINGTON — Teams that make just eight of 23 shots from the free throw line and fail to make a field goal in the fourth quarter usually don’t win the game. But that wasn’t the case for Buckeye Central Thursday night. Despite their free throw shooting...
Marion Troopers investigating a serious injury crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 19 at approximately 8:05 PM on State Route 309 at Marion Williamsport Rd. West in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor driven by Saul Lopez Ramirez, age 34, of Monte...
Stone resignation accepted pending disciplinary action
COLUMBUS—Former Bucyrus attorney Adam Stone surrendered his law license in December, but the Ohio Supreme Court issued its ruling Wednesday. In a four-page decision (click the link below to read the entire decision), the court ordered Stone to cease from any representation of himself as a lawyer or counselor effective January 18, 2023.
Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday
ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
MOESC elects Board of Governors at organizational meeting
MANSFIELD—Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President. These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President. New members were...
Crestline slips past Ridgedale
CRESTLINE — Sophomore Carter Giesige is just 5-foot-5 and his teammates affectionately call him “Goose.” But with the game on the line, the Bulldogs’ guard made the biggest plays. Crestline and Ridgedale entered the fourth quarter tied at 31-31, and neither team could get the lead...
Out of town workers will keep tax credit
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council held its regular meeting Tuesday evening in Council Chambers. The city’s continued struggles to cover financial shortfalls put two important financial resolutions up to vote. Council overwhelmingly voted against the reduction of the tax credit for out-of-town workers. Only councilmen Dan Wirebaugh and Terry Spiegel...
