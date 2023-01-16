Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program
The sky's the limit for McAllen High School senior Rohan Bhakta. On his radar as the dream of becoming a pilot. “I wanted to do this since I was little,” Bhakta said. “Being able to feel the air, like being able to go up, see the whole city, like just the views, being able to take control of the plane, land it, it's just the feel that gets you going.”
McAllen ISD and UTRGV join to form a collegiate academy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV is teaming up with McAllen ISD to open a new collegiate academy. A groundbreaking was held for the new facility intended to help students achieve academic success. 102 high school students from McAllen ISD have been accepted to the new UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy. “We only have one goal in this […]
kurv.com
Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley
Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen. The...
megadoctornews.com
Alumna on Track to be Nurse Practitioner
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program has a reputation for producing top-quality nurses like Cassandra Borjas. Borjas has worked hard both academically and professionally to get where she is today, and now she is studying for a Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner degree at Baylor University.
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
KRGV
Valley businesses seeing hiring challenges
While there has been a drop in the state’s unemployment rate over the past two years, employers are still finding it difficult to not only keep current workers, but also hire new employees. Over at Station One in Harlingen, General Manager Omar Trevino has been looking to fill three...
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
KRGV
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Weslaco ISD app for students, staff to report suspicious activity
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Independent School District, Weslaco Police Department and Weslaco Crime Stoppers are teaming up to keep students safe through an app. The P3 campus phone application includes a hotline for students and staff to use 24/7 to report suspicious activity on campus anonymously. “We brought...
KRGV
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for DHR-Health Brownsville
DHR-Health Brownsville will host a free COVID-19 clinic on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic, located at 4750 North Expressway in Brownsville, is open to the public. Those six months and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccines and booster shots. Those over...
BARCC will help chip, vaccinate pets for free in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January. BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last. To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: A first look at Beethoven Early College High School, Vanguard’s newest campus
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service was given a guided tour of the Vanguard Academy’s newest campus by none other than its superintendent, Dr. Narciso Garcia. Beethoven Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas, has been open just a couple of weeks. Currently, around...
riograndeguardian.com
South Texas Health System celebrates huge milestone
MCALLEN, Texas – After a sterling year, South Texas Health System closed 2022 with a huge milestone: receiving a Level I trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services for STHS McAllen. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ceremony was held at the hospital with doctors, nurses,...
KRGV
Computers containing personal information of San Benito CISD students and staff sold at auction
A co-owner of a Brownsville Tech Recycling Company revealed that computers sold at an auction still had personal information of students and staff at San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. "It was over 1,000 computers sold to different buyers. I was not the only one." David Avila said. Avila bought...
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
KRGV
City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone
Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
KRGV
City of Weslaco receives new radar speed signs
Weslaco authorities say they hope a newly installed tool in the city will help drivers remember and obey speed limits. The city purchased four radar speed signs and have already set up two of them around the city. The locations for the radar signs will keep changing every month, officials...
KRGV
Pharr taqueria receives increase in customers following viral social media post
A Pharr restaurant struggling to stay afloat is now seeing more customers after a social media post went viral. The owners of Mr. Pancho's Taqueria Jalisco said they were thinking about closing their restaurant until their daughter made a plea on social media. "It was going to break my heart...
Comments / 2