GREENSBURG, Pa. – Four District 9 and District 10 girls’ teams and two boys’ teams are in the Jan. 17 Trib HSSN State basketball rankings. On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Redbank Valley is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Fairview is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A (Editor’s note – Fairview is a Class 4A team this cycle), and North Clarion is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO