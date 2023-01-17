Read full article on original website
Watch Live: Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred Boys’ Basketball
DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Watch live as Port Allegany travels to Duke Center to take on Otto-Eldred in a North Tier League showdown. Andy Close will have the call of the action. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network social media channels.
Second-half Run Helps Redbank Valley Boys Rally Past Clarion; O-E Boys Make NTL Statement; ECC Girls Survive Against Ridgway Jan. 19, 2023
CLARION, Pa. – A strong second half helped Redbank Valley rally to beat Clarion, 44-38, in Clarion. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Bulldogs, who climbed back to .500 (8-8) with the victory after starting the season, 2-8/ Redbank Valley trailed 22-17 at halftime and was down...
Watch Live: Titusville at Eisenhower Girls’ Basketball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 3 girls’ hoops contest. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk are on the call from Eisenhower High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s...
Watch Live: Karns City at North Clarion Girls Basketball
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Watch live as Karns City takes on North Clarion in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call of the action from North Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports...
DuBois Chosen to Host Junior Little League Eastern Regionals for Next Three Years
DUBOIS, Pa. – The City of DuBois has been chosen to host the 2023 through 2025 Junior Little League Eastern Regionals. Junior Little League, run by Little League International, is for 13 and 14-year-olds. “It is something we have always wanted,” DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio told the YDL...
Homan, North Clarion Top Fritch, Karns City Girls; Brockway Beats Jburg in OT; Punxsy With a Big D9 League Win Jan. 18, 2023
FRILLS CORNERS, PA. – North Clarion built a 14-point lead heading to the fourth quarter before holding off a furious Karns City rally for a 51-47 home win. The She-Wolves led 43-29 going to the fourth quarter and still led by 13, 47-36, with 3:16 to play. But Chloe...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Karns City at North Clarion Girls Wednesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Karns City at North Clarion girls’ basketball game Wednesday. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from North Clarion High School. The broadcast will go live between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m....
Four D9/10 Girls Teams; 2 Boys Teams in Trib HSSN State Rankings
GREENSBURG, Pa. – Four District 9 and District 10 girls’ teams and two boys’ teams are in the Jan. 17 Trib HSSN State basketball rankings. On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Redbank Valley is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Fairview is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A (Editor’s note – Fairview is a Class 4A team this cycle), and North Clarion is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.
Saegertown, Hickory Girls Earn Overtime Wins; Cambridge Springs, Warren Triumph Jan. 19, 2023
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – Maggie Triola scored eight of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help lift Saegertown to a 48-45 win over Grove City. Hailee Gregor scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for Saegertown, while Lindsey Greco also had 12 points and Lyndzee Amory nine.
