Brookville, PA

d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred Boys’ Basketball

DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Watch live as Port Allegany travels to Duke Center to take on Otto-Eldred in a North Tier League showdown. Andy Close will have the call of the action. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network social media channels.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Titusville at Eisenhower Girls’ Basketball

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 3 girls’ hoops contest. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk are on the call from Eisenhower High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s...
TITUSVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Karns City at North Clarion Girls Basketball

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Watch live as Karns City takes on North Clarion in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call of the action from North Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports...
KARNS CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Four D9/10 Girls Teams; 2 Boys Teams in Trib HSSN State Rankings

GREENSBURG, Pa. – Four District 9 and District 10 girls’ teams and two boys’ teams are in the Jan. 17 Trib HSSN State basketball rankings. On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Redbank Valley is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Fairview is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A (Editor’s note – Fairview is a Class 4A team this cycle), and North Clarion is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

