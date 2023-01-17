Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
House education bill creating assistant teachers, reading requirements clears committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates Education Committee passed a bill Wednesday that calls for the hiring of 2,500 assistant teachers and creates provisions that would allow teachers to hold back students in third grade if they aren’t reading on a proficient level. The bill, HB 2003,...
Metro News
Senate committee approves amusement tax bill, talks about trooper allocation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate is trying once again to allow small counties to support their EMS and other services by imposing an amusement tax. The Government Organization approved the bill, SB 105, on Tuesday. The committee also gave its OK to a bill urging State Police to allot troopers by county population.
Metro News
House passes Senate carbon sequestration bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Senate bill to allow for carbon sequestration under state lands cleared the House on Thursday and will return to the Senate. SB 162 allows the Division of Natural Resources, with approval of the Commerce secretary, to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, wildlife management areas and other lands under its jurisdiction for underground carbon sequestration.
Metro News
House passes tax cut bill 95-2. And now in the Senate: ‘It’s ‘a no-go, D.O.A.’
Delegates sent an income tax cut bill rocketing out on a 95-2 vote toward the Senate, where the Finance Committee chairman says it has no chance of survival. House Finance Chairman Vernon Criss said the dominant passage vote in that chamber should send a message. “It’s once in a lifetime...
Comments / 0