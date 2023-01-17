ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro News

Senate committee approves amusement tax bill, talks about trooper allocation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate is trying once again to allow small counties to support their EMS and other services by imposing an amusement tax. The Government Organization approved the bill, SB 105, on Tuesday. The committee also gave its OK to a bill urging State Police to allot troopers by county population.
Metro News

House passes Senate carbon sequestration bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Senate bill to allow for carbon sequestration under state lands cleared the House on Thursday and will return to the Senate. SB 162 allows the Division of Natural Resources, with approval of the Commerce secretary, to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, wildlife management areas and other lands under its jurisdiction for underground carbon sequestration.
